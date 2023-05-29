Super art festival in Lübeck – inclusive and sold out | > – News

Status: 05/29/2023 1:11 p.m The music festival has been taking place in Lübeck since 2018. According to the organizers, it is the largest inclusive pop festival in Germany. This year Alice Merton, Tocotronic, Antilopen Gang and Westbam are among the performers.

by Doreen Pelz

The weather for the Superkunstfestival in Lübeck could not have been better. The fact that 36,000 tickets were sold for all three days surprised even organizer Michael Schmerschneider from the Kulturakademie der Diakonie Nordnorthost. “It’s a bit against the trend. Many tours, many concerts, festivals are canceled”. Many would only buy a ticket late. “This is a big risk for many organizers,” says Schmerschneider.

Many visitors come at noon

The entrances are already opened for visitors at 12 noon. Many parents and grandparents come with their children. The paths are wide and barrier-free. Because that is also part of the Superkunstfestival – it is inclusive. Schmerschneider proudly explains that everyone is welcome on the 25,000 square meter site: “For us, people with and without disabilities from all nations work here. That means stages, structural engineering, design, decoration, everything that goes with it of a cultural establishment similar to that in a theatre. And we qualify people with different life models for such professions, which are a building block for festivals and other cultural and economic formats.”

Alice Merton, Tocotronic, Antelope Gang are on stage

The festival itself, with its entire program, stands for diversity. In addition to big names on the main stage such as Alice Merton, Tocotronic, Antilopen Gang and Westbam, there are theater, film and circus on the smaller stages. Children can do handicrafts and paint at different stations. Also at Alenka in the back part of the festival area. “We make a city out of rubbish, so to speak. Or a giant mobile out of wood. It’s a creative, colorful place,” she explains, pointing to a music island, a dressing room and a small theater stage.

Diverse program for children and adults

The fact that there is something for everyone also goes down well with the visitors. There is no space left at the table where records can be painted. People are already dancing in front of a small DJ stage at noon. “So many colourful, diverse things that you can experience. It’s unbelievable. What a job it was to build it all up. So great,” enthuses a visitor who bought a ticket for the whole weekend with his granddaughter.

Organizer Schmerschneider reveals that the Superkunstfestival will probably not take place on Pentecost next year. Other major festivals will be used as orientation, so that well-known artists can play in Lübeck again in 2024.

