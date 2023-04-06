competitor

This decision comes as a surprise: Real Madrid’s upcoming Champions League opponents will be Chelsea Frank Lampard take over! The 44-year-old Briton was confirmed on Thursday afternoon as an interim solution on the sidelines until the end of the season.

Frank Lampard returns as Caretaker Manager until the end of the season. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 6, 2023

For the Chelsea legend, this is a return to an old place of work. However, while Lampard had a very successful time as a Blues player, he was not at all successful as a coach. From 2019 to 2021 he tried his hand as a Chelsea coach, but won only 44 of his 84 games, even lost 25 (goal difference: 171:116), even lost both times early in the premier class and also lost his only two finals: the UEFA Super Cup 2019 and the FA Cup 2020.

Names like Luis Enrique Martínez or Julian Nagelsmann were traded after the breakup with Graham Potter, but the new club bosses around Todd Boehly see Lampard as the right man to bridge the time until the end of the season. Now Lampard should not only beat the reigning Champions League winner, but also lead the Blues to international places in the Premier League. A Herculean task: Nine games before the end of the season, Chelsea are eleven points short of the top spots. Can you even focus on the duels with Blancos (April 12 in Madrid, April 18 in London)?

