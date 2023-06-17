Home » Ecuador and Bolivia play friendly in New Jersey –
News

by admin
National team players.


The teams of Ecuador and Bolivia meet tonight, starting at 6:30 p.m., in a friendly match at the Red Bull Stadium in New Jersey.

This will be the penultimate preparatory commitment for both squads, prior to the start of the South American qualifying process.

Tonight’s match is the third for Félix Sánchez directing the tricolor.

qualifier

On the first date of this tournament, Ecuador will visit the selected world champion, Argentina, and host Uruguay as a local.

The Bolivians will visit Brazil and play local against Argentina.

