RESIA. Two young people, an eighteen-year-old girl and a twenty-year-old boy, respectively from Farra d’Isonzo and Redipuglia, lost the path while returning from a hike in Val Resia.

Departing from Stolvizza with the intention of following the path that leads to the Igor Crasso bivouac, near Sella Sagata they diverted towards the area called Pusti Gost, following first the path 632 and then the 631. Suddenly, however, they decided to take a black trail which, detaching itself from 631, seemed to lead faster towards Prato di Resia, probably in an attempt to shorten the return time due to the imminent darkness.

The darkness, however, caught them before reaching the valley, disorienting them. That’s when they called for help.

The Sores sent the rescuers of the Moggio Udinese Alpine Rescue station, the Financial Police and the Gemona firefighters to the scene. A rescuer resident in the valley was able to leave before the reinforcements arrived and, thanks to the coordinates provided by the Sms locator georeferencing system, he was able to quickly go to the place where the missing were supposed to be, remaining constantly in contact with them, on the phone .

The boys respected the dictates of the rescuers who asked them to remain still where they were and, with the help of a torch and voice calls, they were able to be identified and reached, then led downstream unharmed.

The intervention took place between 20 and 21.30 approximately.

