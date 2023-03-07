Home News Suspected of corruption: raid on the real estate group Vonovia
Suspected of corruption: raid on the real estate group Vonovia

Suspected of corruption: raid on the real estate group Vonovia

Investigators from the Bochum public prosecutor’s office searched the offices of real estate giant Vonovia. As a spokeswoman for the authority MDR AKTUELL announced, the raid took place in four federal states, including Saxony. A total of 40 properties were searched. Four arrest warrants were executed.

According to the information, the investigations are aimed at several Vonovia employees and other people. They would be accused of corruption and bribery, infidelity and fraud. In addition to Vonovia, a competitor based in southern Germany was also damaged.

According to previous investigations, employees had given preference to certain companies working for Vonovia when the contract was awarded and received money or benefits in return in return. Lists of services are said to have been manipulated for this purpose in order to enable the commissioned companies to bill for services that have not actually been rendered.

A Vonovia spokesman told MDR AKTUELL that the company is fully cooperating with the authorities. “Today, the investigative authorities looked at our documents because Vonovia apparently suspected problematic processes in the awarding of contracts to subcontractors,” the company said. The investigators are granted access to the necessary documents. The group is very interested in a quick and comprehensive clarification of the allegations.

