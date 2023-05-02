Swimming: great numbers for the sixth City of Naples – Campania Grand Prix

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, MAY 01 – The sixth edition of the Grand Prix City of Naples – Vecchio Amaro del Capo trophy, the swimming event staged yesterday and today at the Scandone swimming pool, organized by Luciano’s Eventamente Eventi & Comunicazione, has come to an end Cotena with the technical direction of Francesco Vespe.



Another record-breaking edition, with over 900 entries representing over sixty clubs, was completed by the finals in the afternoon, in which once again the main protagonist was Nicolò Martinenghi. In fact, the 23-year-old reigning world champion in the 100m breaststroke won ”his race” by going under one minute: the athlete from the Circolo Aniene in fact swam in 59.90m, preceding Alessandro Fusco (Aniene, 1.03.22) and Luca Angelilli (H2O Sports, 1.04.35). Martinenghi was awarded by the Councilor for Sport of the Municipality of Naples, Emanuela Ferrante. In the same race but among the women, Anita Bottazzo (Fiamme Gialle) first in 1.09.43, ahead of Antonella Mastrorilli (Ecumano Space, 11.1.34) and Vanessa Cavagnoni (Nuoto C. Azzurra 91, 11.1.86).



In the men’s 50m backstroke victory for Simone Stefanì (Time Limit) with 26.31; Daniele Del Signore (Aniene, 26.62) and Matteo Restivo (Carabinieri Sports Center, 27.04) complete the podium. Among the women triumph of Viola Scotto Di Carlo (Naples Swimming, 29.96), with Sara Colalillo (representative of Molise, 30.83) and Chiara Piscitello (31.14) behind her.



It was Giulia D’Innocenzo (Carabinieri Sports Center) with a time of 2.01.10 who conquered the victory in the women’s 200m freestyle, ahead of Antonietta and Noemi Cesarano (Time Limit, 2.02020 and 2.02.44). In the men’s field, however, success for Filippo Megli (Carabinieri Sports Center) who stopped the clock at 1.48.65, preceding Mattia Mosconi (Aniene, 1.51.88) and Gaetano Spagnuolo (1.53.97). (HANDLE).

