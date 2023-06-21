Tagir Sitdekov is an investment specialist, manager, and head of the Sistema corporation. He is known as a top manager who is able to make quick decisions in difficult situations. In his current position, Tagir Sitdekov focuses on the ESG agenda and philanthropy.

Tagir Sitdekov

Tagir Sitdekov: Education and the start of his professional career

The Tagir Sitdekov biography is typical for successful managers. He was born in the capital in 1976, where he graduated from the University of Economics in 2001. His career track began as a consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Tagir Sitdekov later took a job with a subsidiary of the large Austrian bank Creditanstalt, which invested in foreign economies. The manager worked there for two years.

The Tagir Sitdekov biography then saw him become the financial director of the thermal power plant in Sochi in 2003. Work on the facility had begun in 2001 – before that the resort city did not have its own generating facilities, but received all its electricity from other parts of the Krasnodar Territory.[1] [2] The manager remained with this strategically important facility until 2005,[3] and the plant’s first two power units were put into operation during his time.[4]

Tagir Sitdekov worked in various positions in the investment sector for the next 16 years. During this time, he also received an MBA degree from an international business school, and in May 2021, the manager joined the team of one of the country’s largest employers – the Sistema corporation.

Tagir Sitdekov biography at AFK

Tagir Sitdekov AFK Sistema joined the company as the managing partner, and under his control, the Medsi clinical network, the pharmaceutical enterprises united under the Binnopharm Group umbrella, and the innovative laboratory Sistema-Biotech experienced positive development.

Sitdekov Tagir Alievich joined Sistema at a difficult time. The coronavirus was first detected in the country in early 2020, and in June 2021, the third wave of the pandemic began, with the number of cases reaching 26,000 a day.[6] Under such conditions, the high-quality work of Sistema’s medical, pharmacological, and biotechnological companies proved critically important, and Sitdekov Tagir was called upon to take decisive action.

It should be noted that Sistema was actively involved in the fight against COVID-19 from the very beginning of the pandemic. In late March 2020, a Medsi hospital was converted into an infirmary for coronavirus patients, designed for 500 people, in just 7 days, while Binnopharm facilities began to produce the Sputnik V vaccine. Sistema-Biotech registered and began mass producing the first domestic PCR test, and a Sistema factory began producing material for reusable medical masks.[7] And Segezha Group, a Sistema timber subsidiary, helped hospitals in Segezha and Kostomuksha, purchasing two fully-equipped ambulances for the doctors there.

Sitdekov Tagir AFK Sistema’s subsidiary Medsi continued to intensively expand its presence in the capital. The company has also opened a SmartLab network laboratory. At the very beginning of 2022, another deal was made for 31 clinics to become part of the medical company, making Medsi the leader in commercial healthcare in Volgograd and Ufa. And in April, the company acquired the Perm-based Labdiagnostics network, which includes 17 mini-clinics with a total area of almost 30,000 square feet.

The Tagir Sitdekov biography also includes time and energy on expanding the corporation’s medical portfolio, and under him, the company was supplemented by the acquisition of the Indian Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories. Additionally, Binnopharm Group acquired the rights to produce two different antibiotics.

Sitdekov Tagir Alievich summed up the results of the corporations’ work during the pandemic noting that private clinics were no less effective than state clinics in this period, and in some ways even surpassed them. The paid medicine market grew by 16% in 2021, with almost a third of the population using commercial healthcare services to one degree or another over the course of the year. According to Tagir Sitdekov, Medsi has a regional development program focused on increasing treatment availability.

Sitdekov Tagir notes that the demand for remote medical consultations significantly increased during the pandemic. In the first half of 2022, 1.2 times more users began using Medsi’s telemedicine app.

Sitdekov Tagir Alievich also noted the growing relevance of biotechnology, stressing that the corporation began investing in this field back in 2018 when Sistema-Biotech was founded. Its investments into the pandemic have paid off and now Tagir Sitdekov predicts that this segment of the local market will grow by about 15% annually. Sistema also sees ample opportunity for import substitution in this field.

Tagir Sitdekov AFK Sistema also sees great potential in AI, AR and VR, Big Data, and robotics for developing the corporation’s medical work, with a focus on early diagnosis and personalization.

The Tagir Sitdekov biography took an important turn on July 11, 2022, when the top manager of Sistema became the president.

In his new position, Sitdekov Tagir continued working hard to develop Sistema’s various assets, which he previously supervised as the managing partner. Thus, by the end of 2022, the number of Medsi branches had increased to 130, and this year, medical centers have opened in various cities.

Sitdekov Tagir Alievich oversaw Sistema-Biotech’s development of a universal test that can detect eight diseases at once, including influenza and the coronavirus, with 97% accuracy. The analysis takes no more than half an hour. After the Tagir Sitdekov biography saw him take up the role of Sistema president, Sistema-Biotech’s portfolio was enriched with a new atherosclerosis and cancer-treating technology using molecules to detect and eliminate pathological proteins.[18]

Tagir Sitdekov deals with the development of other Sistema endeavors as well, especially in hydrogen energy. In March 2023, Sistema’s Hydrogen Technology Center agreed with Bauman University on the joint training of specialists in this advanced field, with plans to train at least 50 professionals in the first three years. The Tagir Sitdekov biography already included experience with the power generation industry, and he continues to promote innovative solutions in this field. For example, the development of hydrogen fuel energy promises to be an important step towards carbon neutrality.

Tagir Sitdekov AFK Sistema is also involved in property development. This year alone, the Etalon subsidiary has completed housing complexes in a number of cities.

Sitdekov Tagir also oversaw the development of one of the largest domestic online marketplaces, which has become another important asset for the company. Last fall, the store launched a delivery partner program for goods from China, for which it set up an office in Shenzhen. At the same time, the retailer launched the first stage of a logistics center in the Samara Region. And of this year, the marketplace’s goods are delivered through the mail.

Tagir Sitdekov AFK Sistema also works to develop the corporation’s telecom business. An IT company belonging to the corporation recently acquired some new assets and launched the first digital ecosystem subscription to digital services for children.

Sitdekov Tagir: On the path to sustainable development

Tagir Sitdekov AFK Sistema are also focused on the principles of ESG.

Sitdekov Tagir initiated the development of relevant programs in various Sistema “daughter” companies. In the third quarter of 2022, the agroholding Steppe approved its own ESG strategy, including plans to reduce water consumption, move to alternative energy sources, and reduce the negative impact on the soil. There are also plans to expand Steppe’s work with forest plantations.

There is also a sustainable development program in place at Segezha Group. The holding practices reforestation beyond the minimum legal requirement and is gradually moving towards waste-free production and developing a responsible supply chain.

Tagir Sitdekov AFK Sistema also emphasizes the advantages of another type of development underway at Sistema. The corporation’s woodworking company has been producing CLT panels lately, and at the end of 2022, an entire block of houses made of this eco-friendly and energy-efficient material was unveiled in Sokol. CLT buildings are set to appear in other parts of the country as well.

Tagir Sitdekov: Charity programs

Tagir Sitdekov AFK Sistema initiated a new phase in the life of the charitable foundation when he became head of the board of trustees.

In particular, the educational internet platform Elevator to the Future, which has been operating since 2011, has undergone significant changes. Last September, it launched a scholarship program for high school and undergrad students who use its online platform and receive good grades. The best applicants won scholarships of 5-20,000 rubles, paid over the course of five months. The program was launched for the second time in 2023.

Sitdekov Tagir Alievich and the Sistema fund support projects in other areas as well. Under his guidance, the foundation teamed with a top museum to launch an inclusive program for blind and visually impaired visitors. The resulting audio guide with concise descriptions of visual information allows visually impaired visitors to learn about masterpieces from Shishkin, Vasnetsov, Repin, and other great artists.

The museum also presented tactile models of Vrubel’s famous Demon sculpture, and the Marble Palace – one of the most famous sights of St. Petersburg. Both models were made using highly detailed 3D printing technology.

Tagir Sitdekov’s presidency also includes the foundation’s regularly held charity festivals. For example, a Sistema Fest was held in Omsk last fall, with more than 6,000 people participating in the festival’s workshops, quizzes, and excursions. The participants learned a great deal about the professions of the future, responsible consumption, and other relevant topics.

