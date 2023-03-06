【There is a response】

Guangming Daily reporter Chang He Su Yan Wu Lin Li Ruichen

Employment is the biggest livelihood of the people. This year’s government work report proposes to implement the policy of giving priority to detailed employment, put more emphasis on promoting the employment of young people, especially college graduates, and effectively protect the basic livelihood of the people. Currently, the “2023 Spring Breeze Action and Employment Assistance Month” special service activities are in full swing across the country, and it is expected to provide 30 million jobs for workers.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China emphasized that “implement the employment priority strategy”, “strengthen the employment priority policy, improve the employment promotion mechanism, and promote high-quality full employment”. How to help more college graduates find jobs and start businesses smoothly? How to help workers improve their technical skills and better adapt to job demands? Let’s hear the views of the delegates.

On February 17, in the live broadcast room of China’s Chengdu Human Resources Service Industrial Park, staff helped companies announce recruitment information and answered questions from netizens through online live broadcast.Xinhua News Agency

Promoting employment requires the joint efforts of the whole society to “answer the paper”

The number of college graduates in 2023 will reach 11.58 million. How to help them take the first step in employment and achieve more adequate and higher-quality employment? In this regard, member Lu Anhui, assistant president of Dalian University of Technology, believes: “Helping graduates find employment requires the joint efforts of multiple parties, and requires the joint efforts of the school, government and enterprises.”

Committee member Lu Anhui said that families should help their children establish the concept of “everything can be a talent” in terms of career choice, and encourage children to stand on the job and be down-to-earth; colleges and universities should strengthen career planning education and employment guidance to help graduates enhance their employment competitiveness and the confidence to enter the workplace; the government should increase policy support for enterprises and graduates, and continue to provide preferential treatment such as social security fee reductions to enterprises that recruit fresh graduates; enterprises should increase openness, and jointly carry out good internship practices with colleges and universities, etc. Activity.

“Based on reality, we must coordinate the development of market and policy positions.” Member Lu Anhui introduced that Dalian University of Technology has carried out the “Visiting Enterprises to Expand Jobs and Promote Employment Actions” to consolidate and expand key employment units in industries such as information technology and equipment manufacturing. , make good use of policy positions such as “research assistants” and second bachelor’s degrees, and fully absorb graduates.

“It is also necessary to increase the ideological and political guidance of graduates’ employment.” Member Lu Anhui said that Dalian University of Technology invited experts, scholars, and outstanding alumni to give lectures to guide graduates to focus on national strategic needs and base themselves on actual employment. At the same time, the school will also provide graduates with more opportunities for internship and employment, and escort them for job hunting.

Make labor skills more in line with social needs

At the press conference of the First Session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference held on March 3, on how to promote employment, Guo Weimin, the spokesman of the conference, said that some members suggested that we should vigorously promote the concept of guiding the society to pay more attention to skills, and create A space for people to do their best.

“Skilled talents are an important support for the high-quality development of China‘s manufacturing industry.” Representative Wang Hongjun, Director of the Academic Affairs Office of Nanjing Polytechnic University, said that today, there is still a gap between laborers’ skills and job requirements, which affects high-quality and full-time production. realization of employment.

For this reason, representative Wang Hongjun believes that it is necessary to focus on the needs of the industry to cultivate skilled talents. “Nanjing University of Technology cooperates with well-known enterprises in the industry, local governments and industrial parks to create a multi-disciplinary collaborative education platform and achieve a deep integration of science, education, production and education, so as to improve the matching between student quality and enterprise needs.” He said. .

Representative Wang Hongjun also suggested to further promote the reform of the system and mechanism of the integration of production and education, and provide more incentive policies to encourage industry enterprises to participate in vocational education, so as to provide more service guarantees for vocational school students entering enterprises for practical training or employment.

Sprinkle your youth and sweat on the vast land

“Where will I work after graduation?” Many graduates have repeatedly thought about this question. Nowadays, more and more graduates choose to return to their hometowns to start businesses, join the grassroots, and go to the places where the country needs it most.

When it comes to returning home to start a business, Yu Qingqing, representative of Qingyuanxin Family Farm in Zongyang County, Tongling City, Anhui Province, told her experience. In 2014, just two years after graduating from university, she chose to quit her job, actively respond to the call of the country, return to her hometown to build a green vegetable base, and contribute to the development of her hometown. Entrepreneurship is not easy. Representative Yu Qingqing recalled that she also encountered setbacks when she first started a farm, but she never regretted it. like’,” she said.

“The most important factor for rural revitalization is talents. Only with talents can we have new ideas and new methods, and can promote rural development from the root.” Representative Yu Qingqing believes that college students are active in thinking and have a strong sense of innovation. The new farmers formed by them The team can promote modern agricultural knowledge and skills in the village, drive more farmers to grow into high-tech farmers, and help rural revitalization.

In order to attract more college students to work in the countryside after graduation, representative Yu Qingqing proposed to formulate reward and subsidy policies to encourage talents to devote themselves to rural undertakings, so as to stimulate their endogenous motivation to devote themselves to rural revitalization.

“I hope that in the future, more college students will come to the grassroots to spread their sweat and let the flower of youth bloom in the places where the motherland needs it most!” said representative Yu Qingqing.

“Guangming Daily” (version 13, March 6, 2023)

