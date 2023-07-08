Taxi drivers prepare for national strike on August 9

Given the lack of an agreement in the negotiation of a differential rate for the taxi drivers union, it contemplates the possibility of carrying out a national strike on August 9.

This decision was made after a meeting held this Friday, July 7, between the transport minister, William Camargo, and the leaders of the country’s taxi drivers union.

During the meeting, the leaders expressed their discomfort at the constant rise in fuel prices, which has significantly affected their income. Despite the advances in some points of the negotiation, the issue of the differential rate for the union could not be satisfactorily resolved.

“The purpose of the table that was formed was to report on the progress of the 17-point negotiation. We believe on the side of the government team that some items have been resolved, but others continue to generate tension,” said Minister Camargo.

Julián Osorio, national leader of the taxi drivers, affirmed that the lack of agreement on the differential rate is reason enough to call a national strike. Although he acknowledged the minister’s sincerity and clarity in the negotiations, he stressed that the proposed solutions do not meet the union’s needs in the short term.

“We have declared ourselves in a permanent assembly and it is most likely that on Monday we will officially announce that national strike on August 9,” Osorio emphasized.

The objective of the national strike of taxi drivers will be to demand from the government a differential rate that allows to compensate the economic effects caused by the increase in fuel prices. The taxi drivers hope that this measure will attract the attention of the government and that an agreement will be reached that benefits the union.

Minister @wcamargotriana held a regional meeting with the taxi drivers’ union to review the 17 commitments that seek to improve their working conditions, while advancing sustainable mobility for all.🚖 pic.twitter.com/ojLfPTus0l — MinTransporte (@MinTransporteCo) July 8, 2023