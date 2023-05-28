TechTicker: Canon EOS R100, Mophie Vent-Mount iPhone holder, an iPod legacy from Aune, T+A innovations and more | News

CANON INTRODUCES EOS R100 APS-C CAMERA AND RF 28MM F2.8 STM

With the mirrorless entry-level system camera EOS R100 Canon has unveiled its most affordable way to enter the EOS camera system with an RF lens mount. The EOS R100 is a 24.1 megapixel APS-C camera with a very compact body. In addition, Canon has expanded its lens range with the RF 28mm F2.8 STM.

The R100 is probably the last nail in the coffin for the previous M camera system from the Japanese. For example, the R100 adopts the sensor from the EOS M50 Mark II and the battery from the M50 (LP-E17). The camera is so compact and light (approx. 116.3 x 88.1 x 58.7 mm at 356 g) that there is no longer any reason for the M-System to continue.

Another advantage of the APS-C cameras in the R-series (R7, R10, R50, R100) is that they are compatible with all R-series lenses. This includes lenses specially designed for APS-C (RF-S) as well as all full-frame lenses (RF). In addition, almost all EF and EF-S lenses of the EOS SLR cameras can be used with an adapter.

Of course, Canon made some cuts in terms of equipment and functionality in order to get a low price. For example, the EVF with 2.36 million points is not particularly high-resolution and there is only one SD slot that only supports UHS-I. The most important thing for usability is that Canon has done without a foldable and swiveling display with touch function. If you want that, you have to reach for the EOS R50 one shelf higher. Canon has also put on the handbrake in terms of performance. The R100 only manages 3.5 frames per second (servo AF) or 6.5 fps with one-shot AF.

After all, the camera offers WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity with the Canon Camera Connect app for transferring images and videos to the smartphone. The camera can also be controlled remotely via the app. Bluetooth also enables connection with the BR-E1 remote control or smartphone.

The most important things about the R100 at a glance:

24,1 Megapixel APS-C-Sensor

Dual Pixel CMOS AF with scene recognition

4K-Video (Crop, 25p)

Full HD 60 B/s und 120 B/s5 720p

Electronic viewfinder

Compact and lightweight body

For the time being, the EOS R100 is only available in a kit with at least one lens. Canon did not name a price for the body-only.

New lens

In addition to the camera, Canon has also introduced a new (full-frame) lens with a fixed focal length. The RF 28mm F2.8 STM is a particularly compact and light RF “pancake” (particularly flat). It is ideal for combinations with cameras such as the recently introduced EOS R8 (full frame), but can also be used on APS-C cameras such as the R100. Then with a crop factor of 1.6, which then corresponds to a focal length of 44.8 mm.

A super compact, lightweight and affordable lens, the RF 28mm F2.8 STM expands Canon’s range of prime lenses for the EOS R System:

RF 16mm F2.8 STM

RF 24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM

RF 35mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM

RF 50mm F1.8 STM

RF 85mm F2 MACRO IS STM

New accessory cable OC-E4A

Further announcement: The OC-E4A is a new accessory cable for the multi-function accessory shoe, which is used on several EOS R system cameras and enables the external use of special accessories. Speedlites can be used, for example, to reduce shadows and red flashes in the eyes for the right illumination in portrait format. The OC-E4A can also power devices such as microphones and can also be used while using the RF 5.2mm F2.8 L DUAL FISHEYE lens.

Prices and availability:

The EOS R100 Kit with RF-S 18-45mm IS STM costs 699 euros and will be available at the end of June.

The EOS R100 Kit with RF-S 18-45mm IS STM and RF-S 55-210mm F5-7.1 IS STM costs 929 euros and will be available at the end of June

The RF 28mm F2.8 STM costs 369 euros and will be available from July.

The OC-E4A costs 209 euros and is compatible with Canon models EOS R3, EOS R6 Mark II, EOS R7, EOS R8, EOS R10, EOS R50 and EOS R5 C. Available from June.

+ + + + + + + + + +

MOPHIE MAGNETIC IPHONE CAR HOLDER (CHARGING OR NON-CHARGING)

Accessory specialist Mophie (ZAGG) has introduced two new MagSafe-compatible car mounts. One of the mounts supports wireless charging, while the other is solely for mounting the iPhone.

The Mophie magnetic vent mountis similar to other already known solutions, like this holder tested here by Filono magnet holder Q (see also here: ) and is attached to a suitable ventilation nozzle by means of a towing hook.

As a special feature, the Mophie comes with an additional arm extension that can be used to rotate the iPhone into a different position. For example, so that the ventilation nozzle or buttons are not covered. The Lightning port remains freely accessible so that the iPhone can be charged via cable.

Mophie also offers a variant of the MagSafe wireless charging mount (exclusive to Apple). It basically has the same design as the previous Vent Mount (including the optional arm), but also integrates a 15W MagSafe charger. This variant is supplied with a 20W USB-C car charger and a 1.5m USB-C cable.

The Mophie Magnetic Vent Mount without an integrated charger costs $39.35 and the MagSafe variant costs $99.95. These accessories are not currently available from us. (Mophie on Amazon.)

+ + + + + + + + + +

AUNE M1P PORTABLER DIGITAL MUSIC PLAYER

Almost exactly a year ago, Apple announced the end of the iPod. The production was stopped and since then only remaining stocks have been sold. MTN reported. However, mobile music players that do not have any smartphone functions are a long way from history. There is still a need for mobile devices that are purely focused on music playback.

A classic representative of this type is the newly introduced one Aune M1p Portabler Digital Music Player. The M1p plays almost all formats from a Micro SD up to 1TB. The player is neither based on Android nor on a similar system, but uses its entire CPU exclusively and puristically for music playback at the highest level, according to the manufacturer.

With the FPGA DAC structure developed by Aune, formats up to 768 kHz 32 bit and DSD 512 can be played back at master tape level. The Aune M1p uses a precise audio clock and a combination of asynchronous regeneration and clock synchronization ensures extremely low jitter for natural and transparent sound.

Headphone jacks are both balanced and single ended. The Aune M1p offers an output power of 280mW at 32 ohms) and, according to Aune, should offer a wide sound spectrum and a very large dynamic range thanks to its complex and powerful power supply circuit and the two-stage low-ripple voltage regulation.

The Aune M1p costs 369 euros in the normal version. Alternatively, it is also available with integrated Bluetooth, whereby the M1p can then be used as a transmitter or receiver. The Bluetooth Edition costs 399 euros. (Aune at Amazon)

+ + + + + + + + + +

LOGITECH G G PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED GAMING HEADSET

Logitech G, Logitech’s gaming brand, has introduced a new headset designed specifically for eSports. The Gaming Headset G PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED was developed according to the manufacturer in cooperation with the best eSports athletes and has new driver systems with 50 mm graphene membranes. This and many improvements should make the headphones the ultimate gaming headset.

In addition to the new PRO-G-GRAPHENE audio driver, the PRO X 2 offers further improvements over the current PRO X wireless gaming headset:

Reliable connections via Bluetooth, LIGHTSPEED and cable (3.5 mm AUX) up to 30 m away and with up to 50 hours of battery life.

Rugged yet lightweight aluminum and steel body with rotating heavy-duty hinges and interchangeable leatherette and suede ear pads.

Detachable 6 mm cardioid microphone mounted on a boom. The Blue VO!CE software can be used via the G HUB and ensures clear and consistent communication.

DTS Headphone:X 2.0 Surround Sound.

The PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED wireless gaming headset is now available LogitechG.com as well as from selected dealers at an RRP of 269 euros. More information here.

+ + + + + + + + + +

T+A NEWS FROM THE HIGH END

The Herford high-end forge T+A also presented new developments at the high-end trade fair held in Munich last week. A core element of the innovations is the third generation of the T+A “Audiophile Streaming Architecture”. This is to be installed as standard in the multi-source players of the HV and R series from the summer. T+A offers an upgrade option for existing customers of the R and HV series (from MP 2000/2500, MP 3000 MKII).

The PSD 3100 HV was also shown at the High End. A further development of the Multi Source Player from the T+A top series HV with digital inputs via FM, FM-HD, DAB+ radio playback, Bluetooth and Connect services through to streaming of local and global Internet and network sources. The PSD 3100 HV is the universal control center for a high-end system, to which only the appropriate power amplifiers or active loudspeakers have to be connected.

The new R 2500 R Multi Source Receiver should be no less exciting (and at least a little more affordable). This is based on the look of the previous integrated amplifier PA 2500 R (see Review), but integrates many more functions. In addition to the new T+A streaming client, the R 2500 R has analogue, digital and HDMI inputs, a CD drive, DAB +, FM and Internet radio. The preamp and Class AB power amps were taken from the PA 2500 R. Equipped with two times 250 watts of continuous power at 4 ohms, the R 2500 R will be available from specialist retailers from late summer 2023.