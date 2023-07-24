TechTicker: Yamaha Wireless Surround, Roon conquers Asia, Canon Maxify printers, Nubert cheaper with small quirks and more | News

YAMAHA INTRODUCES TRUE X WIRELESS SURROUND SYSTEM

Last week it was Sony who presented a solution for wireless surround sound with a small, battery-powered speaker system. This week sends Yamaha to take home cinema and music enjoyment off the leash. Albeit slightly different dimensions.

SR-X40A and SR-X50A are two Soundbars with a width of 101 cm. A three-dimensional reproduction is to be created with two upward-pointing height loudspeakers. The soundbars alone promise realistic listening pleasure with a total of six drivers. The WS-X1A wireless surround speakers can be added for a full-featured home theater with a 4.1.2 setup, complete with all bottom tones and rear effects. A single push of a button should suffice to connect. With the SR-X40A, the optional subwoofer SW-X100A is also possible. Thanks to the HDMI-CEC and eARC compatibility, the True X soundbars are connected to a compatible TV with just one cable (plus power cable, of course) and functions such as volume control or quick muting can be carried out with the TV remote control. Switching on and off is also easy and convenient with a remote control.

Both soundbars have an HDMI eARC output, an HDMI input, an optical digital audio connection as well as AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth. Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect are also on board and Amazon Alexa voice control is integrated.

The True X wireless surround system is expected to be available from specialist retailers from August 2023. The recommended retail price is 599 euros for the SR-X40A soundbar, 899 euros for the SR-X50A soundbar including the SW-X100A subwoofer and 169 euros for a wireless WS-X1A surround speaker. The subwoofer will also be available individually for 349 euros.

+ + + + + + + + + +

CANON EXPANDS MAXIFY GX SERIES WITH THE GX6550

With the GX6550 Canon is expanding its MAXIFY printer series for offices with high printing volumes. The 3-in-1 multifunction system offers a new design for improved operation from the front. The 35-sheet A4 document feeder can scan double-sided and is landscape-oriented for easy front access to save space.



According to Canon, the integrated, A5-sized ID card scanner, which is also aligned to the front for easy access, is unique. The MAXIFY GX6550 also wants to score with an average “savings of 90%” in the total cost of ownership thanks to the high capacity of the ink bottles and refillable ink tanks. Ink for up to 11,500 color pages is already included in the scope of delivery.

GX6550 Key Features:

Print, scan and copyFront-access 35-sheet duplex document feederID card scanner up to A5Easy-to-use 6.9 cm (2.7″) color touchscreen24/15.5 ISO pages/minute250-sheet paper cassette and 100-sheet rear feederYields of 6,000 black and 14,000 color pages with one bottle setUnique economy mode for 50% more yieldHo he print quality thanks to pigmented inks and versatile media handlingCompatible with Mac, Windows and Chrome



The MAXIFY GX6550 is expected to be available from specialist retailers from August at an RRP of 619.

+ + + + + + + + + +

ROON OFFERS HIRES WITH KKBOX FOR ASIA

Maybe only of limited interest for us Westerners, but for Roon it’s definitely a big step towards even greater popularity: With the KKBOX streaming service, which is well-known in Asia, the music platform now offers another integrated service. In addition to Qobuz and Tidal (and Dropbox), users can now also access KKBOX directly from Roon.



Roon writes: The joint use of Roon and KKBOX opens up a vast new world of listening possibilities – over 40 million lossless tracks from East and West with metadata in Chinese, Japanese, Korean and English are waiting for you to be discovered and heard. KKBOX offers the world‘s largest selection of new Asian music as well as tens of millions of Western tracks exclusively licensed for playback in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan and Macau.

After the update published this week, the offer is available to all users worldwide, provided they have a corresponding subscription for KKBOX.

+ + + + + + + + + +

SATECHI: COMPACT THUNDERBOLT 4 HUB WITH NOBLE HOUSING

With immediate effect, the Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub von Satechi available. With a bandwidth of 40 Gbits/s, the device enables a fast connection to peripheral devices. At the same time, charging with up to 60 watts is possible. The adapter provides three Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports that provide daisy-chain connections with up to six Thunderbolt devices. A monitor connection for single 8K or dual 4K is possible via Thunderbolt 4. In addition, the hub has a USB-A port for data transfer at up to 10 Gbit/s.



The modern and sleek design of the aluminum Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub fits perfectly with Apple’s ecosystem and fits perfectly on the desk, according to Satechi.

The most important things at a glance:

Thunderbolt 4 adapter for expanding Thunderbolt 4 computers and Macs Elegant, compact design with high-quality aluminum Connections: 1x Thunderbolt 4 (upstream, 60W), 3 x Thunderbolt 4 (downstream, 40 Gbit/s, 15W), 1x USB-A 3.2 (for data transfer, up to 10Gbit/s) 20 V power connectionThe Thunderbolt 4 downstream connections Enable daisy-chain connections of up to six Thunderbolt devicesScreen resolution of single 8K or dual 4KBackwards compatible with USB4 and USB-C Generation 1 and 2Compatibility: Computers, laptops and tablets that are compatible with Thunderbolt 4, Type-C or USB4Scope of delivery: Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub, power cable, Thunderbolt 4 cableDimensions: 12.4 x 7.4 x 1.4 centimeters



The Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub costs 198.90 euros (RRP) and is available at Gravisand soon also via Amazon available.

+ + + + + + + + + +

NUBERT GIVES HEAVY DISCOUNTS ON SECOND CHOICE PRODUCTS

Nubert offers its customers as a direct marketer the service of being able to test its products at home without obligation and to send them back within 30 days if they don’t like it. It goes without saying that devices or speakers with small quirks come back from time to time. Of course, they are not thrown away, but, as far as necessary and possible, reprocessed and repackaged. Just like in Apple Refurbished Store Nubert also offers these products at a reduced price.



with the current one Sale from July 18th to August 7th, 2023 the prices for the 2nd choice products will be reduced even further. During this time, price-conscious Nubert fans can fulfill their hi-fi and home cinema needs at a bargain price. In contrast to the B-Ware, the 2nd choice only has the smallest optical defects, which can hardly be seen from a distance of one to two meters. Of course there is also a full guarantee on second choice items. For all greatly reduced offers during the sale git: While stocks last – so it’s worth snapping up quickly.

+ + + + + + + + + +

ALBRECHT EXPANDS RANGE OF DIGITAL RADIOS WITH SENIOR MODE

Albrecht, a brand of Alan Electronics GmbH, has recently started offering larger models with the DR 865 and the new DR 870 CD in addition to the small mobile radio Albrecht DR 86 and the DR 860 in retro design. The DAB+ adapter Albrecht DR 53 with a large display for the stereo system at home with senior mode is now also available.



According to the supplier, all models always focus on the basic functions with a special operating mode for seniors. Changing channels using the buttons on the radio or the remote control and adjusting the volume should be done without accidental adjustment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

