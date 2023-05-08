Telangana intermediate annual exam results will be released tomorrow on May 9

Yesterday in Telangana May 9 Results of Intermediate Annual Examinations will be released on

By Education Minister Sabita Indira Reddy 9 lakhs Online publication of results of more than students

Hyderabad: 08/May (Sahar News.com)

Students and their guardians have been eagerly waiting for the release of Intermediate 1st year and 2nd year exam results in Telangana state for the past one week amid various predictions. Their waiting hours ended today when there were reports that the Telangana State Board of Intermediate 1st year and 2nd year by Intermediate 2023- Results tomorrow May 9Monday 11 o’clock in the day will be released on official websites.

Officials held a teleconference yesterday on Sunday to announce the results of the Intermediate 1st and 2nd year exams. According to reports, it has been decided to release the results in view of the delay in the results and the anxiety of the students. Intermediate 1st year and 2nd year exam results tomorrow, May 9, Monday, at the office of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, Nampally, Hyderabad State Education Minister Mrs. P. Sabita Indrareddy will release.

All the preparations have been completed for the online publication of these results so that there is no technical glitch after the announcement of the results.

Students can check the exam results by clicking on the link of these websites:-

https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in

http://examresults.ts.nic.in

http://results.cgg.gov.in

It should be noted that in the state of Telangana March 15 until the April 4 The annual examinations of the intermediate year and the second year were conducted. In these annual examinations of the intermediate first year. 4 lakh 82 thousand 501 The male and female students participated in the annual examinations of the intermediate second year 4 lakh 23 thousand 901 students According to reports, he participated in the annual examinations of the intermediate first year and second year 9 lakhs The examination of the paper answers of more than students was completed in the second week of April, now their results will be announced tomorrow.

Now while yesterday May 9 The results of Intermediate 1st year and 2nd year are going to be released, so there is curiosity among the students. All the students are sure of their success.

Students and their mentors should always remember that success and failure are a part of life. If you fail, there are chances to succeed again. Because success and failure are an integral part of every aspect of life. Never be discouraged by failure. It doesn’t happen, so remove the fear of failure from your hearts and always keep your determination high. The results of the intermediate students who are going to be released tomorrow on May 9, wish them all a great success. Best wishes from SaharNews.com.

Post Views: 1,389

