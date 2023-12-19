Temperatures will continue to remain low in most areas of central and eastern my country, with snowfall on the Shandong Peninsula – China News Service

The Central Meteorological Observatory has issued a weather warning for much of China, predicting low temperatures and inclement weather over the next several days.

According to the latest forecast, a new wave of strong cold air will impact central and eastern regions from December 19th to the 21st. Temperatures are expected to plummet in some areas, with Inner Mongolia, Northwest China, and North China facing strong winds and cooling weather. There is also a risk of heavy snowfall, low-temperature rain, snow, and freezing disasters in Shandong and Xinjiang, prompting authorities to advise caution regarding transportation, communication facilities, and agriculture.

In addition to the cold temperatures, the Observatory has also warned of freezing rain in Guizhou, Hunan, and other areas, urging residents to be mindful of the potential impact on transmission lines and other facilities.

The Central Meteorological Observatory has continued to issue a low temperature yellow warning for several regions, predicting temperatures to be more than 5°C lower than normal in parts of Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, and other areas. Some regions may even see temperatures 10°C below averages, with strong winds and gusts also expected.

The forecast also predicts snowfall in the northern part of the Shandong Peninsula, with local blizzards or heavy blizzards expected. Rain and sleet are forecasted for other areas, prompting the Observatory to issue detailed forecasts for the next three days.

According to the Observatory, there will be light snow or heavy snow in parts of eastern Jilin, central and eastern Liaoning, northern Qinghai, and other locations. Light to moderate snow is also expected in parts of northern Xinjiang and the Shandong Peninsula.

The Central Meteorological Observatory has advised the public to stay alert and take precautions as the inclement weather is expected to continue in the coming days.

