News

Ten in hospital for hashish cake, 15-year-old reported – Piedmont

It happened during a party in the Turin area

(ANSA) – TURIN, MARCH 20 – A 15-year-old from Bricherasio, in the Turin area, was reported by the Carabinieri for detention for drug dealing who had cooked a hashish-based cake for a party a few days ago at a friend’s house.

After eating the dessert, ten people had to resort to the emergency care of the Pinerolo hospital. None of them are in serious condition and they have all already been discharged. The young man spontaneously handed over to the carabinieri about 35 grams of hashish left over from the recipe.

(ANSA).

