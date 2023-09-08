Texas Government Wins Temporary Suspension to Maintain Rio Grande Buoy Barrier: Appeals Court Decision

Appeals Court Grants Temporary Suspension Allowing Texas to Maintain Border Buoys

In a recent development regarding the ongoing border dispute between the United States and Mexico, an appeals court has granted the Texas government a temporary suspension, allowing them to maintain the floating buoys in the Rio Grande. The buoys were installed as a measure to prevent immigrants from crossing the border.

This decision comes after a federal judge in Austin ordered Texas to move the buoy barrier to the riverbank by September 15. The judge’s ruling was seen as a small victory for President Joe Biden, whose administration had sued the state over the barrier.

The motion to stay the order has been granted “pending further court order,” according to the filing by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. This court is expected to hear arguments on whether or not to maintain the buoy barrier.

Back in July, the Department of Justice had stated that Texas did not have the authority to place buoys in the river, as it was not within the state’s jurisdiction. However, Wednesday’s ruling specified that the buoy barrier should be moved to the riverbank rather than being completely removed, in order to allow the navigation of airboats and other shallow draft vessels along the Rio Grande.

Judge David Alan Ezra, who issued the ruling, stated that Texas’ conduct is causing irreparable harm to public safety, navigation, and the operations of federal agency officials in the area.

The ruling also prohibited the Texas government from re-installing buoys or any other type of structure on the river.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott responded to the order to remove the buoy barrier by criticizing President Biden’s refusal to recognize Texas’ efforts in securing the border. He called the judicial decision incorrect and predicted that it would be revoked on appeal.

Governor Abbott further stated that his administration would use every strategy available to secure the border. He emphasized that the battle to defend Texas’ sovereign authority and protect lives from the chaos caused by President Biden’s open border policies had only just begun.

The governor made it clear that Texas was prepared to take this fight all the way to the Supreme Court of the United States if necessary.

The suspension of the order allowing Texas to maintain the buoy barrier is likely to further intensify the contentious border debate between the federal government and the state. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how this legal battle will impact immigration policies and border security measures in the future.

