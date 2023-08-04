Texas State Police Separates Families at Border, Marking a Shift in Policy

Title: Texas State Police Under Fire for Separating Migrant Families at the Border

Texas state police have sparked controversy after separating migrant families along the border, a departure from their earlier stance of advocating for family unity. The families were reported to have been separated in the border city of Eagle Pass, prompting widespread concerns among immigrant advocates and drawing comparisons to the Trump-era family separations.

Initially, Texas State Police leaders had emphasized the importance of keeping families together and referring them to federal officials. However, officials have now confirmed that there have been cases where male migrants were detained on state charges while with their families during the incidents in question.

Travis Considine, a spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety, clarified that the children have not been separated from their mothers. He stated, “There have been cases where DPS has detained male migrants on state charges who were with their family when the incident occurred, the alleged offense.”

The exact number of families that have been separated, the timeline for these separations, and the whereabouts of the detained men remain unclear, as the Department of Public Safety officials have failed to respond to further inquiries on the matter. Governor Greg Abbott’s office referred all questions to the Department of Public Safety.

The US Department of Homeland Security has expressed concern over the reports of separated families and has called for an investigation. In a statement, they stressed the importance of managing the border while respecting the dignity of every human being and maintaining community safety.

Immigration advocates and critics of Texas’ independent border security measures have criticized the state’s handling of the situation. While some have drawn comparisons to the Trump administration’s widely condemned family separations, others have highlighted the differences between the two cases.

During the Trump-era family separations, thousands of children were separated from their parents, faced prolonged stays in shelters, and struggled with reuniting with their families. However, Texas state police’s recent actions involved detaining male migrants on state charges, resulting in temporary separations.

Earlier this year, Texas lawmakers attempted to pass immigration laws, including the creation of a state border police force and more stringent penalties for trespassing. Although these legislative efforts failed, the Republican-controlled Legislature allocated over $5 billion for border security and granted federal immigration officials arrest powers under Texas law.

This increased funding followed Governor Abbott’s $4 billion border enforcement operation, Operation Lone Star, which has been ongoing since 2021. The operation involves Texas police and military officers patrolling the border, implementing wire fencing, and transporting immigrants by bus to Democrat-controlled cities.

Governor Abbott recently faced a legal challenge after installing a line of buoys in the Rio Grande, a barrier that prompted a lawsuit from the Justice Department.

Last month, Abbott’s border security operations drew widespread criticism following reports of immigrants being injured by razor wire and denied water by state agents. The White House, state lawmakers, and immigrant advocates condemned these incidents.

The latest separations by Texas state police have further fueled the ongoing debate over immigration policies and the extent of a state’s involvement in enforcing federal immigration laws.