The 10 curious facts of ‘Ugly Betty’





‘I am Betty, the ugly one’, is one of the most iconic and remembered series by Colombians. If you are a true fan, you will surely be interested in these 10 facts that you may not have known about this production.

Credits: Social networks The series received a Guinnes Records in the year 2010 for the large amount of audience that it had not only at a national level but also at an intentional level. It was broadcast on 180 countries and folded to 25 different languages. Credits: Colombian National Radio lights vasquezthe actress who played ‘Bertha‘, she was really pregnant when she filmed the novel and the baby that appeared in some chapters was her real daughter: Oriana Lozada Vasquez. Credits: Instagram – @lucesvel Ana Maria Orozcowho had the leading role of ‘Betty‘, was married to Julian Arangoknown in the series as ‘Hugo Lombardi‘, but it is said that they ended their relationship because the actress was unfaithful with the photographer of this production. Credits: Facebook – Soap Operas Fernando Gaitanthe scriptwriter of the novel, was inspired by the secretary of an executive of the channel ‘RCN’ to create the character of ‘Betty’. Credits: Snail Television He look of ‘Betty‘ was created by herself Ana Maria Orozcosince she used the same outfit in which she auditioned for the role throughout the recording. See also Shanghai issued more than 100,000 work resumption certificates, and the first batch of "white list" enterprises had a resumption rate of over 95% - Teller Report Teller Report Credits: Facebook – FC Ana Maria Orozco The makeup and hairstyle sessions of ‘Betty‘ were not easy at all and took even up to an hour. To do this, Orozco painted his bozo, put on dental prostheses, made up his eyebrows, and combed his hair. Credits: Facebook – Sandra Aranguiz Quiroz Marcela Posadawho represented ‘Sandra Patino‘ -also known as ‘The giraffe‘-, had a short relationship with the screenwriter Fernando Gaitán, as revealed by the actress in a broadcast with Jorge Enrique Abello, interpreter of ‘Don Armando’. Credits: Facebook – Your Tomorrow The introductory song’it is said of me‘ was not composed solely for the novel, but was made in 1943 and was adapted with the singer’s voice Yolanda Robayo for the series. Credits: Facebook – Kienyke It is said that the actors passed around 18 hours on the production set recording from Monday to Saturday and, although the working hours were quite long, they were always happy with the humorous moments they experienced during filming. Credits: Facebook – Sommelier The expression ‘wretched‘, famous for ‘Patricia Fernandez‘, role I had Lorna Cepedainitially it was going to be interpreted by all the secretaries of the barracks, but in a rehearsal it sounded so natural to Cepeda that they decided to leave it only to her. See also WHO does not object to taking ibuprofen for patients with new crowns, but do not drink alcohol at the same time: it hurts the liver – yqqlm Credits: Facebook – Ugly Betty fans

