The 15th Tongyeong Theater Arts Festival opens on July 7th… Decorated with 60 events :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

Participation of 32 organizations, providing fun and enjoyment to citizens

[통영=뉴시스] Reporter Shin Jeong-cheol = The 15th Tongyeong Theater Arts Festival will be held for 10 days from July 7th to 16th at the Tongyeong Civic Cultural Center, Beoksugol Small Theater, and throughout Tongyeong City.

Starting with the 1st event in 2008, the ‘2023 15th Tongyeong Theater Arts Festival’, which marks its 15th this year, has been selected as a regional representative performing arts festival support project in Gyeongsangnam-do for the third year since 2021.

This year, under the theme of ‘Creative Diversity’, various stories of Tongyeong will be discovered and works containing creative and social issues and values ​​will be presented. .

This festival program is planned to present fun and pleasure to citizens with 32 organizations participating, including TTAF stage for content creation, TTAF stage to note in this era, family theater stage, dream and love sharing stage, and side events.

In particular, the content creation TTAF stage is waiting for a meeting with the audience at the Grand Theater of Tongyeong Civic Center.

As the opening play at 7:30 pm on the 7th, the independence movement ‘Joseon Dance Hall’ performed by youth during the Japanese colonial period in the 1930s opens the festival.

In addition, the 2022 Tongyeong Theater Arts Festival Award-winning play “Fungi”, which tells the story of people living today who cannot live in reality as a closing play, will meet the audience.

On the other hand, the Tongyeong Theater Arts Festival Committee is carrying out various projects such as audience development, educational performance planning, network exchange performances between Busan and Gyeongnam, and overseas exchange performances with seven theater organizations including the Busan Small Theater Theater Council and Italy UILT, and local cultural resources. We are also working hard to discover Tongyeong cultural contents and create a Tongyeong cultural brand.

This performance operates on a reservation basis, and for more information on performance reservations and events, please visit the website of the Tongyeong Theater Arts Festival Committee.

