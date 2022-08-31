The 2022 Shanghai Food Safety Publicity Week was launched today, and these three indicators have reached the highest level in historyFly into the homes of ordinary people

Xinmin Evening News (Reporter Qiu Yingqiong) This morning, the 2022 Shanghai Food Safety Publicity Week was officially launched. The reporter was informed that in 2021, Shanghai’s overall food safety monitoring pass rate (99.7%, an increase of 0.3 percentage points year-on-year), citizen satisfaction (88.9 points, a year-on-year increase of 2.4 points), and citizens’ food safety awareness (87.3 points, a year-on-year increase of 1.9 points) 3 indicators, including 100,000 points), all reached the highest level in history, and the incidence of food poisoning was 0.29 cases/100,000 people, maintaining a low level.

Last year, Shanghai made new progress in the construction of food safety system, and launched a number of national “firsts” – the first to issue the “Guidelines for the Linkage between Administrative Law Enforcement of Shanghai Food Safety Supervision Department and Administrative Detention and Punishment of Public Security Organs”, and effectively implement “punishment to the person” Work requirements, Baoshan District and Fengxian District Market Supervision Bureau implemented the “punishment to the person” system, took the lead in handling food safety administrative detention cases; took the lead in promulgating the local government regulations “Shanghai Aquatic Product Quality and Safety Supervision and Administration Measures”, and released the country’s first ” Food Production Enterprise Material Balance Inspection Work Guidelines (Trial), which effectively improves the accuracy and targeting of supervision. Promote the integration of food safety grid management into the construction of “one network unified management” in urban operation, and expand the application scenarios of digital transformation in the field of food safety; the State Council Food Safety Committee obtained a grade of A in the evaluation and assessment of food safety work in 2021.

Regarding the food safety that citizens are concerned about, the food safety supervision departments at all levels in the city carried out daily inspections, supervision and inspections and special law enforcement inspections for a total of 596,273 households last year. 33,963 households of problem enterprises were found and required to be rectified or punished, and 28,989 cases of food safety violations were investigated and dealt with. . Focus on leeks, bean sprouts, swimming crabs, freshwater fish and other edible agricultural products to carry out comprehensive rectification, and promote the pass rate of 4 types of edible agricultural products to rise to 98.45% (originally 92.9%). Special rectification of food safety of online catering services was carried out, 652 households were suspended for rectification, 496 households were notified to stop online catering services, 181 households were put on record for administrative punishment, and the overall compliance rate increased by 21 percentage points.

During the epidemic, Shanghai established a closed-loop management and control model of “three points and one warehouse” for imported cold chain food, and did a good job in transit inspection to ensure that the outer packaging of each box of imported cold chain food was sterilized on all six sides. There are 80 “first storage point” transfer and inspection cold storage enterprises in the city, including: 37 first-class cold storages (mainly carrying out disinfection and nucleic acid testing for imported frozen livestock and poultry meat, aquatic products and their products), and 43 second-class cold storages ( Mainly sterilize other imported cold chain foods such as dairy products, beverages, and fruits).

In addition, focus on the five elements of “people, vehicles, goods, fields, and waste”, and pay close attention to the five links of “port pick-up, transportation and storage, wholesale transactions, production and processing, retail and catering”, and realize the import of cold chain food from customs entry, warehousing, storage, and catering. Closed-loop management and control of the entire chain, all links, and all elements of transportation, production, sales, and catering, while preventing the import risk of imported cold chain food to the greatest extent, ensure the normal and orderly production and operation, market circulation and food supply of enterprises, and maintain the transit inspection of imported cold chain. More than 370,000 people in Chain Foods have a record of preventing “zero infection”.

It is reported that this year’s publicity week activities will focus on the theme of “creating new development of food safety and sharing a better new life”, and will carry out a series of publicity for nearly a month, aiming to further publicize and implement the concept of food safety, guide all walks of life to participate together, and create a joint construction and sharing. A new pattern of co-governance. During the event, the Municipal Food and Drug Safety Office will carry out more than 50 activities, such as food safety social co-governance forum, food safety online knowledge contest, special exhibition of food safety seals, and food safety lecture hall, together with member units.

