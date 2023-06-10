The 2023 Old Wild West 2023 Serie B Finals were presented in Ferrara

SPORT – From Friday 16 to Sunday 18 June 2023 at the Giuseppe Bondi Arena





The Arengo hall of the Municipality of Ferrara hosted the presentation of Serie B Finals Old Wild West 2023which will be held in the Este city, all’Arena Giuseppe Bondi (piazzale Atleti Azzurri d’Italia 1, Ferrara)from Friday 16 to Sunday 18 June 2023. They intervened Andrea MaggiCouncilor for Sport of the Municipality of Ferrara, Francesco Maioranavice president of Lega Nazionale Pallacanestro, and the representatives of the four finalist teams.

MAGGI – “As soon as we heard of Ferrara’s possible candidacy to host this event, we made our interest concrete, bringing the Serie B Finals to our city. Ferrara is a basketball city, this is an important sign of the city’s basketball rebirth It is an important sign of the vitality of basketball here in Ferrara, we have developed the Palasport for this event: an already adequate structure, but which we are renovating with new lighting, renewed wi-fi connectivity and a new scoreboard with led- wall, with an investment paid by the Municipality. Our goal is to ensure that the facility presents itself in the best possible way. Ferrara will be at the center of national attention for three days, we want to welcome teams, fans and staff in the best possible way”.

MAIORANA – “I thank Ferrara and the local companies for having given their willingness to organize this event: it is an important venue for an event of this kind. I am a convinced supporter of the union between sport, culture and economic interest; sport is rich of values, I really appreciate the spirit with which the Municipality wanted to host this event. The Serie B championship has 64 participating teams, it is very exhausting; only teams with important values ​​get to the Finals, it is a difficult and demanding path. Not only is talent important, but also the organization of work, as demonstrated by the qualified clubs: Orzinuovi is the winner of the Super Cup and Italian Cup, Vigevano and Rieti participate in the Cup, Luiss is unique in Italian sport for its organization combines sport and University LNP wants to propose itself as a League of all its members, with the same attention for all championships: the goal is to enhance this event, as it deserves. We are convinced that it will be a success, with a positive approach from the fans, even at the ticketing level.”

Space then for the representatives of the four finalist teams:

REAL SEBASTIANI RIETI – Marcello Chiodoni, technical director: “We thank the city of Ferrara for their hospitality and wish the other teams well. It was a goal we set for ourselves, we have ambitions, we don’t hide, we want to win the championship. Faenza is been a very strong opponent, winning was a signal that we sent to ourselves and to the other leading teams”. Alessandro Piazza, captain: “This is a project that started two years ago, last year we reached the final, this year we confirmed ourselves at high levels. Let’s hope it’s a good weekend of sport, that the best man wins. For this formula will really count every possession, we are in mid-June, we are playing the season, we are all aware of the importance. We will have to rely on key players in the important moments. Basketball has changed in recent years, and consequently the role of the point guard : Now there’s more physicality, but real point guards still count.”

LUISS ROME – Riccardo Murri, captain: “It was a tiring series against Fabriano, she was a worthy opponent, who gave us a hard time. Now we’re recovering for this important event, we’ll certainly be ready. At the start season we were not considered among the top four of our group, our goal was to do our best and access the B national team next year; day by day we consolidated our ambitions, with the lead in the standings in the regular season, and since we conducted the playoffs well there.Our roster features players who have had experience in categories.

