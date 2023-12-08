Home » The 20th China (Guangzhou) International Documentary Film Festival closed on the evening of December 7th – Guangzhou Municipal People’s Government Portal – Guangzhou Municipal People’s Government
The 20th China (Guangzhou) International Documentary Film Festival concluded on the evening of December 7th with great success. The festival showcased outstanding works, including the Golden Red Cotton of the 20th China (Guangzhou) International Documentary Festival, which were released to the public.

One of the highlights of the festival was the emergence of “Ultra HD+” technology, which is opening up new growth opportunities in the documentary industry. The 8K VR version of “Border Town Taste” received significant attention at the event before its broadcast, signaling a potential shift in documentary production and distribution.

The festival also served as a platform for the announcement of the Guangdong Radio and Television Station’s 2024 key documentary projects. This release marked a significant moment for the future of documentary filmmaking in the region.

Overall, the 20th Guangzhou International Documentary Film Festival was a resounding success, showcasing the evolution and innovation of the documentary industry while also providing a platform for the promotion of new and impactful works.

