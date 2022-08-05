Recently, a car in a high-speed tunnel in Chongqing City opened a high-speed tunnel and was rear-ended, causing heated discussions among netizens. Since the opening of the Chengkai Expressway Tunnel on July 31, many people have driven to explore it. But within a few days, vehicle rear-end collisions occurred one after another in the scenic section of the Chengkai Tunnel. The reason was that the driver stopped to take a photo and punched the card, causing the car behind to avoid it in time.

access: Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

As of August 3, there have been three rear-end collisions in four days, making it a place with a high incidence of accidents. Police have already fined five illegal parking, slowing and other offenses. The local traffic control department also set up a number of traffic safety tips at the tunnel entrance and inside the tunnel.

In this regard, Yang Hangzhuo, president of the Landscape and Architectural Design Institute of China Merchants Chongqing Transportation Research and Design Institute Co., Ltd., said,The original intention of the landscape design in the tunnel is to reduce the driver’s visual fatigue. In response to the phenomenon of parking punch cards, plans are being researched to avoid traffic accidents.

It is understood that the total length of Chongqing Chengkai Tunnel is 11.5 kilometers, and there are 4 landscape expansion sections (total length 400 meters) to show the four seasons of spring, summer, autumn and winter, namely the blooming rape blossoms in spring, the Hanfeng Lake Range Rover in summer, and the red leaves of Daba Mountain in autumn. , winter snow mountains and sea of ​​clouds.

This is the first pure hand-painted tunnel landscape section in the national highway tunnel, and also the first 4D landscape highway tunnel in the country. An undulating mountain-shaped 3D stereoscopic foreground is set up, combined with light and shadow changes to enhance the color-changing landscape lighting atmosphere, and audio equipment is reserved to simulate the integration of birdsong and the environment to form a sound-optical 4D landscape.