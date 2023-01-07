UDINE. It is Bologna to celebrate the 5 million euro super-prize of the Italian Lottery. The millionaire ticket of the 2023 edition (Series D 271862), in fact, was sold right in the capital of Emilia, where the hunt for the winner has already started.

Lazio confirms itself as the luckiest region by winning three of the five first-category prizes, leaving the 1 million euro prize to Parma. The second prize of 2.5 million and the fourth of 1.5 million went to Rome, while the 2 million euro coupon was sold in Fonte Nuova, a stone’s throw from the capital.

Rome, as explained by the specialized agency Agipronews, confirms itself as the protagonist of the Italian Lottery: in the last ten editions, from 2012 to 2022, with tickets sold in Rome and its province, over 22.2 million euros were awarded only with prizes from first band.

The Italian Lottery continues to reward the Eternal City, thanks also to the particular magic that Italians attribute to coupons purchased in the Eternal City: once again this year it confirms itself as the first province in Italy for sales, with 871,000 coupons issued (16% of the total over 6 million). A figure that confirms the link with this traditional game to which the Customs and Monopolies Agency has linked, since last year, the “Drawing luck” project, a competition dedicated to artists with disabilities who have created the 12 works represented on the Italy lottery tickets.



This year the prizes distributed by the Lotteria Italia were in total 195 (30 more than the last edition) for a total of 16 million and 211 thousand euros. In addition to the five first-category prizes, the competition also awarded ten second-category prizes worth €50,000 and 180 third-category prizes worth €20,000.

No form of withholding or withdrawal is applied to winnings of any amount from the Italian Lottery, therefore the winners are credited in full with the sums corresponding to the established prizes, as recalled by the Customs and Monopolies Agency.

For 2023, Adm is also proposing the Italy Philanthropic Lottery: the start is scheduled for February 1st and the conclusion is set for July 30th, with the final draw scheduled for November 9th.

The winner will be awarded a single prize: choosing and naming one of the projects proposed by Lotteria Filantropica Italia in his name and which will be selected on the basis of the solidity, replicability of the model, the ability to generate employment and respond to the most urgent social needs.