The ADF kill in a school

The ADF kill in a school

About 40 students were killed in an attack by suspected ADF at Mpondwe Secondary School located in Kasese district in Uganda on Friday night to Saturday June 17, 2023.

According to the statement from the Ugandan Ministry of Defense which confirms this information, the terrorists assimilated to the ADF attacked Mpondwe school at night while the students were all asleep.

Information confirmed by the Ugandan army which indicates that the army is already in pursuit of the perpetrators of this massacre.

According to the same sources, the ADF terrorists are from Kasindi-Lubiriha, a Congolese city on the border with Uganda.

It should be recalled that this attack comes less than a week after an ADF incursion into the border city of Kasindi-Lubiriha.

