The US Ambassador to Khartoum, John Godfrey, was involved in a traffic accident on Al-Jumhuriya Street in Khartoum, after his vehicle collided with an ambulance. What necessitated a transfer to Royal Care Hospital in the suburb of Buri, east of the Sudanese capital.

No accurate details were available about the ambassador’s health condition following the accident, and the US Embassy in Khartoum did not clarify any details about the incident.

The past few days witnessed intense activity and relentless movement of Ambassador Godfrey and the staff of the US Embassy in Khartoum within the framework of social communication programs during the month of Ramadan. A few days ago, the US ambassador answered an invitation to breakfast by artist Mayada Qamar Al-Din in the Abbasiya district of Omdurman.

