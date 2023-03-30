Home News Dissidents free 4 Venezuelans held in Arauca




The Colombian Ombudsman’s Office announced this Wednesday that four young Venezuelans have been released after being kidnapped for more than two weeks by the Martín Villa Tenth Front of the Central General Staff, the main dissident of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

The liberation has taken place thanks to a humanitarian mission, made up of the Ombudsman’s Office and the Diocese of Arauca, in a rural area of ​​the region, located in the east of the Latin American country.

“Those released told the humanitarian mission that they were in good health. Subsequently, the members of the mission transferred them to a safe place so that they could be reunited with their families,” reads a statement.

Likewise, this body has called on the armed groups to join President Gustavo Petro’s “total peace” plan, for which they have called for “gestures that allow the real consolidation of peace” in the country.

It has also reiterated its willingness to contribute to the release of those who may be kidnapped and has requested that the civilian population be left out of the internal armed conflict, in compliance with the norms of International Humanitarian Law.

In Arauca there is a presence, above all, of this dissidence of the Farc and the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN), which since last year have been carrying out an armed struggle for the control of this border territory with Venezuela, as the newspaper has recalled. Time’.

