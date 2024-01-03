The anchor said that tens of thousands of yuan of mink skins were sold for 399 yuan, and the aunt placed orders frantically: the reason for returning the goods was weird–Quick Technology–Technology changes the future

Live Streaming Fraud: Woman’s Mother Falls Victim to Deceptive Anchor

The booming live streaming industry for delivering goods has brought convenience to consumers, but it has also led to an increase in fraud and deception. A recent incident in Changchun, Jilin, has highlighted the impact of fraudulent practices in live streaming.

A woman from Changchun revealed that her mother had become obsessed with a live streaming anchor, whom she believed to be trustworthy. Consequently, her mother ended up purchasing numerous expensive items from the anchor’s live broadcast room, including watches, necklaces, headphones, mobile phones, and mink coats. Despite the high prices of these items, the woman’s mother continued to trust the anchor and made multiple purchases without consulting her family.

One particular incident involved the purchase of a mink coat that was advertised to cost tens of thousands of yuan but was sold for only 399 yuan. However, upon receiving the coat, the woman’s mother insisted on returning it, claiming that the anchor had failed to deliver a promised red envelope.

The woman expressed her frustration at her mother’s blind trust in the anchor, stating that her mother valued the anchor’s words over her own advice. The incident has resonated with many netizens who have shared similar experiences with family members falling victim to deceptive marketing tactics during live streams.

The woman emphasized the importance of remaining rational when it comes to consumption, whether it is through offline purchases, e-commerce, or live streaming. She also highlighted the underlying motive behind the anchor’s promotions, stating, “In fact, who sells things not to make money? All kinds of publicity about so-called family and welfare are nothing more than means.”

This incident serves as a cautionary tale for consumers, urging them to exercise caution and critical thinking when making purchases, especially in the live streaming realm. It also emphasizes the need for increased awareness and regulation to combat fraudulent practices within the live streaming industry.

