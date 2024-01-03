Home » Francesco La Licata wins the Giuseppe Fava Award
Entertainment

Francesco La Licata wins the Giuseppe Fava Award

by admin
Francesco La Licata wins the Giuseppe Fava Award

Forty years ago, at the age of 59, the journalist Pippo Fava, one of the most uncomfortable voices in Sicilian information, was killed. One of his best-known books, “Violence: Fifth Estate”, was brought to the screen by Florestano Vancini. On Friday 5 January, the journalist and writer will be remembered in Catania in via Fava and then will be handed over to the journalist Francesco La Licata, signature of The printthe national journalism award “Giuseppe Fava. Nothing but the truth”.

Francesco La Licata began in 1970 at L’Ora di Palermo, then covering the most important Sicilian events: the disappearance of Mauro De Mauro, the assassination of the prosecutor Pietro Scaglione, the mafia war and the trials that arose from it. Since 1989 he has been a The print. He wrote (with Galluzzo and Lodato) “Falcone lives (Flaccovio)”, the first interview granted by the judge and republished in 1992 after the Capaci massacre. In 1993, “Storia di Giovanni Falcone” was published by Rizzoli, a biography of the judge supported by the testimonies of Anna and Maria Falcone.

See also  “We’ve been separated for a long time”: Amira Pocher makes a surprising confession

You may also like

The Lemon Twigs – My Golden Years

Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios Overjoyed as Family...

FLEUR DE MALHEUR – Announce new album with...

hosted by wiebke | lido sounds festival |...

Tragic Death of Peruvian Adult Film Actress Thaina...

Ryan Adams – Sword & Stone

EMIL BULLS – Love Will Fix It

Singer El Torito Takes Break from Music and...

Dune Pilot – Magnetic

concert #19-21: best kept secret festival | 09.06....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy