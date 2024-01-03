Francesco La Licata wins the Giuseppe Fava Award

Forty years ago, at the age of 59, the journalist Pippo Fava, one of the most uncomfortable voices in Sicilian information, was killed. One of his best-known books, “Violence: Fifth Estate”, was brought to the screen by Florestano Vancini. On Friday 5 January, the journalist and writer will be remembered in Catania in via Fava and then will be handed over to the journalist Francesco La Licata, signature of The printthe national journalism award “Giuseppe Fava. Nothing but the truth”.

Francesco La Licata began in 1970 at L’Ora di Palermo, then covering the most important Sicilian events: the disappearance of Mauro De Mauro, the assassination of the prosecutor Pietro Scaglione, the mafia war and the trials that arose from it. Since 1989 he has been a The print. He wrote (with Galluzzo and Lodato) “Falcone lives (Flaccovio)”, the first interview granted by the judge and republished in 1992 after the Capaci massacre. In 1993, “Storia di Giovanni Falcone” was published by Rizzoli, a biography of the judge supported by the testimonies of Anna and Maria Falcone.

