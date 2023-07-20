Home » The ASCK is looking for a director for its training center
The ASCK is looking for a director for its training center

The ASCK is looking for a director for its training center

The ASCK is looking for a director for its U10, U13 and U15 training center.

The Sports Association of Drivers of Kozah, in line with professionalization, is looking for a director for its youth teams. Its role will be to optimize a provisional sports program corresponding to the preparation and supervision of the youth teams. The contract is planned for a period of 3 years subject to an evaluation of the objectives deemed satisfactory after the first year of execution.

The application file sent to the president of the ASCK must be sent in a sealed envelope with the mention “Confidential” to the secretariat of MATATA annex Lomé sis, route Léo 2000 50 meters from the CECO gendarmerie in Agoè-Nyvié adidoadin or by e-mail wasck @yahoo.com

The selection will be made by a technical committee and the final recruitment by a recruitment committee set up by the management of the ASCK club.

DOWNLOAD THE CALL FOR APPLICATIONS HERE

