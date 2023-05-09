The Association of Cities expects electricity prices to continue to rise

According to the German Association of Cities, electricity prices will continue to rise. “The costs for the expansion and modernization of the power grids will be enormous,” says Gerd Landsberg, the association’s general manager.

“The German Association of Towns and Municipalities (DStGB) assumes that electricity tariffs will continue to rise in the coming years. The “Bild” (Monday edition) said the association’s managing director Gerd Landsberg: “The costs for the expansion and modernization of the power grids will be enormous.”

This will affect consumers in the form of rising network charges. Landsberg contradicts statements that the price of electricity will fall. The head of the association explained that, according to experts, the expansion of the distribution networks could cost up to 135 billion euros over the next 15 years. At the same time, he called for more realism from the federal government when planning the heat transition. “Politicians should pay much more attention to feasibility and affordability when it comes to their major goals for the energy transition and climate protection. Otherwise we’ll lose people’s approval, that would be devastating,” Landsberg told the “Bild.”

Report with material from the dts news agency

Photo: price increase for electricity, via dts news agency