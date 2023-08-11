The Attorney General’s Office detected possible disabilities in 660 candidates for the October elections

Within this panorama, the Attorney General’s Office identified 14 candidates for mayoralty, 19 for deputies, 544 for municipal councils, 3 for governorships, 55 for local administrative boards and 25 candidates for mayors with disciplinary notes that could affect their ability to hold public office.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, in the middle of the electoral process, crossed data from the Information System of the Registry of Sanctions and Causes of Disability (SIRI) with the preliminary list of candidates provided by the National Registry. Preliminary results have revealed a total of 660 candidates who aspire to hold positions in various public corporations, and who have disabilities to do so.

Attorney Margarita Cabello Blanco, in the context of the Electoral Process Advances forum held in Santa Marta, emphasized the importance of verifying and confirming the list of disabilities with the definitive data provided by the Registrar’s Office. Once this process is finished, the information will be sent to the National Electoral Council for its consideration.

In this framework of discussion, the security of the candidates has become a central issue of concern. During the event in the city of Santa Marta, the Head of the Public Ministry expressed her alarm at the public order situation in the country, following the tragic murders of two candidates for municipal councils in Honda, Tolima, and San Vicente de Chucurí , Santander.

The Attorney General emphasized the need for an urgent and forceful intervention by the public forces and the Protection Unit to safeguard the safety of all the candidates. In addition, she urged decisive measures to be taken at this critical moment to guarantee security and public order in the electoral context.

In her final message, Prosecutor Margarita Cabello Blanco called on the Public Force to stand by the citizens and collaborate in ensuring integrity and tranquility during the electoral period.

