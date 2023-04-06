The incident occurred at around 23.30 on 26 March in Selçuklu district. İhsaniye District on the 30th of August Manolya Apartmentoccurred in. The people in the apartment heard the cry of a child from the terrace floor where Fatma G. was sitting as a tenant. Fatma GThe people in the apartment, including the owner of .

The neighbors, who jumped over the wall of the terrace and entered the house through the open balcony door, were in the bedroom of the garbage-filled house. Fatma GHe found .’s daughter, Asel, lying on the floor, exhausted. Neighbors, who fed Asel with 2 bottles of water, informed the police and medical teams. Little Asel, with the ambulance called Konya City HospitalWhat was removed.

THE MOTHER IS EXPECTED TO BE JUDGED

Detained after the incident, released after deposition Fatma G., accompanied her daughter in the hospital. Fatma GWithin the scope of the investigation carried out against .Family He is expected to be tried with a prison sentence of up to 1 year for the crime of ‘violation of the obligation arising from the law.

Health situation good, who takes food supplements only because of nutritional deficiencies AselHe was discharged after his treatment. Aselby order of the prosecutor’s office Provincial Directorate of Family and Social ServicesHe was placed in the kindergarten attached to the .

