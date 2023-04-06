Home News The baby who was in the garbage house in Konya was taken from his mother – Current News
News

The baby who was in the garbage house in Konya was taken from his mother – Current News

by admin
The baby who was in the garbage house in Konya was taken from his mother – Current News

The incident occurred at around 23.30 on 26 March in Selçuklu district. İhsaniye District on the 30th of August Manolya Apartmentoccurred in. The people in the apartment heard the cry of a child from the terrace floor where Fatma G. was sitting as a tenant. Fatma GThe people in the apartment, including the owner of .

The neighbors, who jumped over the wall of the terrace and entered the house through the open balcony door, were in the bedroom of the garbage-filled house. Fatma GHe found .’s daughter, Asel, lying on the floor, exhausted. Neighbors, who fed Asel with 2 bottles of water, informed the police and medical teams. Little Asel, with the ambulance called Konya City HospitalWhat was removed.

THE MOTHER IS EXPECTED TO BE JUDGED

Detained after the incident, released after deposition Fatma G., accompanied her daughter in the hospital. Fatma GWithin the scope of the investigation carried out against .Family He is expected to be tried with a prison sentence of up to 1 year for the crime of ‘violation of the obligation arising from the law.

Health situation good, who takes food supplements only because of nutritional deficiencies AselHe was discharged after his treatment. Aselby order of the prosecutor’s office Provincial Directorate of Family and Social ServicesHe was placed in the kindergarten attached to the .

Click for Other Current News

See also  On inPA a new competition from the Bank of Italy

You may also like

Activated tourist information points in Acosta, Bolívar, Caripe...

Chile: “trigger easy” law approved to deal with...

The stock market as an easter egg? Seasonality...

Message of the Last Supper

ICA increased control over animal movements in Arauca...

Macron: Trust Xi Jinping to negotiate with Russia

Judgment in legal dispute over old Cuban debts...

India: Wedding gift music system explodes, newlywed dies

The reflections of DIM players after the tie...

This is possible this weekend in Tübingen and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy