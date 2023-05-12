Home » The Bank of England has increased interest rates
News

The Bank of England has increased interest rates

by admin
The Bank of England has increased interest rates

London: The Bank of England has increased the interest rate by another 0.25%. The Bank of England has increased the interest rate for the 12th consecutive time. With this increase, the interest rate in the United Kingdom has reached 4.5%.
According to the British central bank, there is no risk of recession, but the inflation rate has not decreased due to the increase in food prices.
If the inflationary pressure persists, there is a possibility of further tightening the monetary policy. However, the February and March measures will be maintained for now.
Inflation in the UK was 10.1% in April.
In addition to London, the interest rate is being continuously increased by the United States and the European Union to prevent inflation.

See also  Terrorism, Italian foreign fighter arrested accused of torture

You may also like

POLICE EVENTS « cde News

Traded the Twingo for a Mercedes? Shakira was...

China Grain Reserves Bureau: Sufficient supply of domestic...

Top 10 trigonometry books

Juventus equalizes Sevilla at the last minute and...

“We are going to get on the buses...

Support for the wine sector, “Investments”: the deadline...

India: Patient kills female doctor by stabbing her...

CoCrea will present its Call 2023 “Cultura Viva”...

Do a good job in theme education and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy