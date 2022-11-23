Home News The Baoji Municipal People’s Government portal website focuses on the activity track of 10 asymptomatic infections reported in Baoji City on November 22
The Baoji Municipal People’s Government portal website focuses on the activity track of 10 asymptomatic infections reported in Baoji City on November 22

On November 22, Baoji City reported 10 cases of asymptomatic infections.

Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters
Release time: 2022-11-23 21:39
On November 22, 2022, Baoji City reported 10 cases of asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia. The main activities in the city’s society are as follows:

Asymptomatic infected person 1(The province announced 668 local asymptomatic infections):

At 8:58 on November 20, take the K368 train from other provinces to Baoji Railway Station, 9:00-9:05 at Baoji Railway Station, the nucleic acid sampling point for personnel outside the province, 10:10-10:50 Baoji-Qianyang bus (Jintai District Entrance of No. 52 Baoping Road – intersection of Chenjiazui Village, County Gong Town, Chencang District);

November 21, 8:53-8:57 Nucleic acid sampling site of Chenjiazui Village Committee, County Gong Town, Chencang District, 8:58-9:15 Qianyang-Baoji Shuttle (Chenjiazui Village Committee, County Gong Town, Chencang District – Intersection of Chenjiazui Village, County Gong Town).

Asymptomatic infected person 2(The province announced 669 local asymptomatic infections):

Nucleic acid sampling site in Majiawan Village, Tuoshi Town, Chencang District, 7:37-7:45, November 21.

Asymptomatic infected person 3(The province announced 670 local asymptomatic infections):

At 12:36 on November 18, I took the G1714 train from other provinces to Qishan High-speed Railway Station, and the special train was transferred to the home for home isolation.

Asymptomatic infection 4(The province announced 671 local asymptomatic infections):

From November 19th to 22nd, there will be no social activities.

Asymptomatic infected person 5(The province announced 672 local asymptomatic infections):

At 22:04 on November 21, I took the G843 train from other provinces to Baoji South Station of the high-speed rail, and the special train was transferred point-to-point to my home for home isolation.

Asymptomatic infected person 6(The province announced 673 local asymptomatic infections):

From 6:30 to 6:50 on November 18, take the No. 1 bus in Chencang District (Baoyun Driving School Bus Station-Chencang Hospital Chencang Bus Station), 6:55-12:00, 12:35-19:00 in Chencang District Town Junior Middle School, 12:05-12:30 Loin meat sandwich stall at the south entrance of Guozhen Pedestrian Street, Chencang District;

November 19th, 8:00-8:10 Nucleic acid sampling point of Guangguang Village Committee, Qianwei Street, Chencang District;

November 20th, 8:00-8:10 Nucleic acid sampling site of Guangguang Village Committee, Qianwei Street, Chencang District, 10:00-11:30 Home Taste Restaurant near Qianwei Shangpin Community, Guozhen Street, Chencang District, 15:30 -15:50 Take bus No. 1 in Chencang District (Baoyun Driving School Bus Station-Chencang Hospital Chencang Bus Station), 15:55-16:40 Chencang District Guo Town Junior Middle School, 16:45-17:00 Take bus No. 80 Car (Guozhen Ximen Station-Baoji Convention and Exhibition Center Station), 17:00-18:30 Family Hospital of Baoji Brewery South District, Chencang Avenue, Guozhen Street, Chencang District;

From 6:30 to 6:50 on November 21, take the No. 1 bus in Chencang District (Baoyun Driving School Bus Station-Chencang Hospital Chencang Bus Station), 6:50-12:00, 13:05-19:00 in Chencang District Town Junior Middle School, 12:05-12:30 Barbecue Restaurant at the North Gate Pedestrian Street, Guo Town, Chencang District, 12:35-13:00, Chencangyuan Park, Guo Town, Chencang District.

Asymptomatic infection7(The province announced 674 local asymptomatic infections):

At 12:36 on November 18, I took the G1714 train from other provinces to Qishan High-speed Railway Station, and the special train was transferred to the home for home isolation.

Asymptomatic infected person 8(The province announced 675 local asymptomatic infections):

November 20, 19:05-19:11 Sinopec gas station at the intersection of Pingtou Expressway, Chencang District, 20:00-20:05 Nucleic acid sampling point at Pingtou Checkpoint, Chencang District, Chencang District, 21:30-21:35 Weibin Convenience store every day at Juyi Plaza, Jinger Road, District, 21:45-8:00 the next day, 1st Floor, Yongsheng Wenwan City, Juyi Plaza, Jinger Road, Weibin District;

November 21, 8:20-8:30 Piaoxiang Store, East Gate, Jinling Pedestrian Street, Weibin District, 12:00-12:10 Labor Market, Jinwei Road, Weibin District, 13:50-14:10 Zhao, Jinling Pedestrian Street, Weibin District Ji Noodle House, 14:30-14:35 Friendship Comprehensive Medical Clinic, Jinling Pedestrian Street, Weibin District.

Asymptomatic infection9(The province announced 676 local asymptomatic infections):

From 12:00 to 12:15 on November 20, self-driving from other provinces (Sichuan A214**) stopped at the Baoji North Service Area of ​​Baohan Expressway, arrived at the Meixian Exit of Lianhuo Expressway at 13:54, and closed-loop transfer to the centralized isolation point at 16:00 .

Asymptomatic infection10(The province announced 677 local asymptomatic infections):

At 8:55 on November 21, take the K368 train from other provinces to Baoji Railway Station, 9:02-9:07 Baoji Railway Station nucleic acid sampling point, 9:20-9:35 Construction Bank ATM opposite Huatong Commercial Building, Jintai District Airport, 9:40-10:50 Renmin Street Market, Jintai District, 11:00-12:00 Take a taxi (Shaanxi CT9593) to the gate of Ranjiagou Village Committee, Chengguan Town, Qianyang County, 14:00-14: 10 Ranjiagou Village Committee, Chengguan Town, Qianyang County.

