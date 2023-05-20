Home » The best phrases of Erika Zapata
The best phrases of Erika Zapata

The best phrases of Erika Zapata

The best phrases of Erika Zapata

“There is a large influx of people, mere crowds,” during a report from the Medellín terminal.

“Many people desperate to wait, others stretching their trunks”, during the difficulties to get around at Christmas time.

“They believe that everything from the poor is stolen”, in protest of their critics on social networks.

“Not that that dog is going to leave me without shoes!” During an Innocents special.

“Let everything fall, except that call!”, in a report on dangerous practices on the highways of Antioquia.

“People looked like chickens in a shed”, in the framework of a report on VAT Free Day during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Here they literally do entangle a leprechaun in a park,” during a note about Christmas shopping.

