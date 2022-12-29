time:2022-12-29 14:02:19

source:Yueyang Daily All Media Interview Center

reporter:Chen Yi

The Bureau of the Third Session of the Ninth National People’s Congress held the fifth meeting

Cao Puhua, host Li Zhi, Wang Tao, Mana and others attended

All Media News from Yueyang Daily (Reporter Chen Yi)On the evening of December 28, the Bureau of the Third Session of the Ninth Municipal People’s Congress held its fifth meeting. Municipal Party Committee Secretary Cao Puhua presided over the meeting, Municipal Party Committee Deputy Secretary and Mayor Li Zhi, city leaders Wang Tao, Mana, Xiang Weixiong, Xie Qun, Li Jianhua, Xie Yunce, Li Yongfeng, Liu Xiaoying, Zhao Yueping, Huang Junjun, Yu Wen, Tian Wenjing, Zhang Zhong Yu, Wen Chunfang, Secretary of the Working Committee of Yueyang Economic and Technological Development Zone, Huang Jianwen, former Secretary-General of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, Wang Sixin, member of the party group of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress and nominated by the Secretary-General, attended the meeting.

There should be 73 members of the presidium at the meeting, and 70 people actually attended, meeting the quorum. The meeting reported in writing that all delegations deliberated and reviewed the work report of the Municipal People’s Government, the implementation of Yueyang’s 2022 national economic and social development plan and the 2023 draft national economic and social development plan, the implementation of Yueyang’s 2022 budget and the 2023 draft budget , The status of the city’s ecological environment in 2022 and the completion of ecological environmental protection goals and the report on the tasks of ecological environmental protection in 2023, the work report of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, the work report of the Municipal Intermediate People’s Court, and the work report of the Municipal People’s Procuratorate. Deliberated and approved the report of the proposal suggestion group on the situation of the proposals proposed by the representatives and their handling opinions, the review result report of the Municipal People’s Congress Finance and Economics Committee on the plan and budget report, and the review result report of the Municipal People’s Congress Environmental Resources Committee on the environmental protection report. After a preliminary review of the draft resolutions on the government work report, planning report, budget report, environmental protection report, and work reports of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, courts, and procuratorates, it was decided to issue these seven draft resolutions to all representatives for deliberation and to submit them to the third plenary meeting for voting. After a preliminary review of the draft list of chief voters and vote scrutineers, it was decided to print and distribute the draft list to all representatives for deliberation and submit it to the third plenary meeting for deliberation and approval.

Attending this meeting were the deputy secretary-general of the conference and comrades in charge of the working groups of the secretariat, comrades in charge of the Municipal Intermediate People’s Court, the Municipal People’s Procuratorate, the Municipal Development and Reform Commission, the Municipal Finance Bureau, the Municipal Ecological Environment Bureau, and the Municipal Government Research Office.