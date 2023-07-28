The BYM broods in front of the KA group, Divine Mercy without pity against Resurrection (7-1)

The football tournament organized on the occasion of the 85th anniversary of the parish of Saint François de Sales in Kintambo continues on its merry way. Two matches were played for Group D on Wednesday 26 July. The lanterns went out for the Bilenge Ya Mwinda (BYM) at the tournament. Blame it on the Kizito Anuarite group who beat them 1-0 thanks to a winning goal from the right side, Glody Safu said “The Duke” on a decisive pass from Cris Kiala. For its part, the Divine Mercy choir held its rank as favorite by giving a real football lesson to the Resurrection Choir, 7-1.

The derby between Groupe KA and BYM is over. This meeting kept the audience spellbound. The group dear to the “Salamu-Amani” duo should win to reach the quarter-finals. On the other hand, defeat was forbidden for his opponent of the day.

In the first period, the two enemy brothers separated back to back (0-0). After the break, the game got packed with chances on both sides.

Group KA misses the opportunity to open the scoring three times in quick succession with a ball that hits the right upright against a goalkeeper who has already been beaten.

The motivated BYM drew on the mystical ant to unite efforts to find the breach but it stumbled either on the Gloire-Josué defensive pair or on the goalkeeper.

Several changes made by the Youth of Light, the team dear to the dean Ivens Isuke and the very respectable Michaël Bila gave tone but without finding the light stamped goal.

THE SCENERY FOR VICTORY IS SET, GLODY SAFU SCORER, CRIS KIALA, PASSOR

It was then that the circumstantial coach, Ya Kaggwa Jonathan Kamana, decided to set up Ya Kaggwa Cris Kiala alias “Bolingi” in place of Serge Langa who was injured.

Paid coaching because the new entrant will grant a decisive pass which will deliver an entire team after the martyrdom at the stake of the Saint Georges primary field.

It is the very technical right side Glody Safu, an unprecedented replacement for Olivier Awachango, who will find the fault with a clear shot.

The victory scene is therefore planted thanks to its two respective changes to parry, embellish not with decorative materials but destructive the luck of qualifying of the BYM.

Thanks to this success, the KA group qualifies for the quarter-finals and will play the 3rd and last day of the group phase against the Divine Mercy Choir, on Wednesday August 2nd.

DIVINE MERCY IN XXL MODE

Caption: Captain Ruddy Akwety of the Divine Mercy Choir, 3 goals scored and one assist in 2 matches. Huge for a central defender!

The choir of the irremovable president, Dominique Luse known as “DT” and of captain Ruddy Akwety, a solid central defender who scored 3 goals and a decisive pass, beat the Resurrection Choir with the final score of 7-1, like a tennis match.

She thus heals her goal average and occupies the 1st place. No miracle for Resurrection who leaves the competition before his last meeting against BYM which will count for nothing.

The Group D standings are as follows

1. Divine Mercy Choir 6 points (+9)

2. Group KA 6 points (+4)

3. BYM 0 point ( -4)

4. Resurrection Choir 0 points (-9)

Nesta Stones

