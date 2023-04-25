Home » The Canton Fair adds an exhibition area for maternity, infant and child products to help companies switch to domestic sales and promote domestic and international double cycles
The Canton Fair adds an exhibition area for maternity, infant and child products to help companies switch to domestic sales and promote domestic and international double cycles

CCTV News: From April 23rd to 27th, the second phase of the 133rd Canton Fair will be held in Guangzhou. This time, it will focus on displaying daily consumer goods, gifts, home decorations and other light industrial products. According to statistics, more than 200,000 people entered the hall on the first day of the second phase of the exhibition.

The second phase of the Canton Fair mainly focuses on daily consumer goods, gifts, and home decoration, including 18 exhibition areas in 3 categories. In the exhibition hall with a total area of ​​505,000 square meters, the number of booths exceeds 24,000. In the new maternity, baby and child exhibition area, more than 400 companies exhibited nearly a thousand kinds of baby carriages, baby furniture, preschool education supplies, mother and baby electrical appliances and other hot-selling products in domestic and foreign markets.

Chen Runze, Exhibition Management Manager of the Canton Fair Work Department of the Foreign Trade Center: The addition of an exhibition area for maternity and baby products this year, which will be exhibited together with the second phase of the toy exhibition area, will help improve the professional level of the exhibition, and will also help meet domestic consumption upgrades and help enterprises Turn to domestic sales and promote domestic and international dual cycles.

