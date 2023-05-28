The Cathay Pacific incident has escalated from “anti-discrimination” to “anti-Marx” to scare the CCP | Cathay Pacific | Blanket disturbance

Under the leadership of the party media, the Cathay Pacific blanket scandal quickly escalated into a campaign of verbal criticism involving the entire Internet. On May 25, actor Huang Lu posted a hot search for Cathay Pacific’s complaints, saying that she lost her wallet when boarding the plane on April 27 due to the bad attitude of Cathay Pacific staff, but she never got it back. However, the ensuing discussion was quickly stopped because it touched the nerves of the CCP.

According to the “City of Literature” report, although Cathay Pacific has apologized many times and stated that it will uphold a “zero tolerance” attitude towards behaviors that violate the company’s rules and regulations and moral standards, there are gradually appearing “anti-worshiping foreigners” on the Chinese Internet. Ding Lang, the “BMW Ice Cream Incident” was brought up again.

Cai Shenkun, an independent commentator, said: “Whether Cathay Pacific’s indifference towards passengers is a personal behavior or a company behavior is worth discussing. It is definitely not good to label it as ‘discrimination’ and provoke hatred. If you want to talk about discrimination, there was a large-scale The expulsion of the so-called “low-end population” is really discriminatory. It’s just that the media didn’t dare to mention it, and the netizens made a fuss. Millions of people were expelled from Beijing. Not only were the decision makers and executives not condemned, but they were also banned. Jinjue.”

Some netizens also said that the Cathay Pacific incident is actually the same as the “BMW ice cream incident” in essence. Chinese people’s resentment towards “foreigners enjoying unequal treatment” has continued to intensify, and national sentiment will further rise and intensify.

According to the “Epoch Times” report, recently on the Douyin platform in mainland China, in recent months, some people have launched the “anti-worship of foreigners” challenge, which has evolved from “anti-national treatment of overseas students” to “anti-black”. On May 22, the topic of discussion gradually evolved from the original “anti-national treatment” to “opposition to Chinese girls marrying foreigners” and “discrimination against Chinese-African mixed-race people.”

Some netizens also pointed out this topic, “It is those foreigners who are anti-foreigners, so what is the reason why these people have such a high status in China? I believe that ordinary people are against it. So, who intends to Elevate the status of these people?”

Some netizens also posted the study abroad budgets of many famous universities in China, criticizing the CCP authorities for disregarding the country’s basic education, but using government funds to allocate foreign students.

Zhihu netizen “People from the South” said, “What is xenophobia? Is Marxism a model of xenophobia? If so, should you criticize it? Otherwise, is there anything more xenophobia than this?”

On May 23, the CCP’s network management department quickly deleted related topics.

Some analysts pointed out that the Cathay Pacific incident is just “a piece of cake” compared to China‘s attitude towards its own people. It is just another form of propaganda deliberately promoted by the CCP’s media in order to divert attention and downplay the real “discrimination” in China. question. But this kind of real “discrimination” is ignored.

In 2021, due to human factors, Zhengzhou, Henan Province suffered a tragic flood, and the number of victims is still a mystery. Some netizens reposted selfie videos in WeChat groups, but were blocked by the group owner, and some were detained by the police.

In January 2022, the “Girls in Chains Incident” exposed widespread cases of women trafficking and abuse in China and a series of follow-up incidents, as well as the CCP authorities’ inaction, information blockade, and suppression of people who spread the truth. These have completely exposed the CCP’s discrimination against Chinese people to the world. In the end, after the “Girl in Chains” was sent to a mental hospital, there is still no news of whether she is dead or alive.

Zheng Xuguang, a current affairs commentator, told Radio Free Asia, “In China, any action beyond official control, even if it is to promote ‘patriotism’, the authorities will prohibit it.”

He gave an example, “For example, if you launch a rally in support of the Chinese Communist Party in Tiananmen Square, try it. No matter what the topic is, once it shows strong organizational and provocative nature, because this kind of movement can easily point the finger at the party-state. The most important thing they are afraid of is that you take to the streets, and the second is that you are organized. It does not depend on the content of your activities, but on your form and energy.”

