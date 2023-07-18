The Central Meteorological Observatory Issues Yellow Rainstorm Warning in Southern China

The Central Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow rainstorm warning

Market Information Network 2023-07-18 16:58:20 Source: People’s Daily Online Comments:

People’s Daily Online, Beijing, July 18 (Reporter Yang Yuboluo) According to the forecast of the Central Meteorological Observatory, from 08:00 on July 18 to 08:00 on July 19, several provinces in China will experience heavy rainstorms. The areas affected include most of Guangdong, Guangxi, southeastern Fujian, central and southern Hunan, southern Guizhou, and parts of Yunnan.

The Western Guangxi and southeastern Yunnan regions are expected to be hit the hardest, with heavy rainstorms of 100-180 mm. Some areas in central and northern Jiangxi, eastern Hubei, and western Anhui will also experience scattered rainstorms, with the possibility of heavy rain or even heavy rain.

The affected areas are also likely to experience short-term heavy precipitation, with maximum hourly rainfall ranging from 30-50 mm, and localized areas possibly exceeding 70 mm. Additionally, there may be thunderstorms and strong winds accompanying the heavy rain.

To ensure the safety of the citizens and minimize any possible damage caused by the rainstorms, the government and relevant departments have issued defense guidelines. These guidelines include:

1. The government and relevant departments are responsible for implementing preventive measures against rainstorms according to their duties.

2. The traffic management department will take necessary control measures on road sections experiencing heavy rainfall, as well as provide traffic guidance on waterlogged road sections.

3. Outdoor power supply in low-lying areas will be cut off to prevent any potential danger. Outdoor operations in open areas will also be suspended, and residents living in dilapidated houses or dangerous areas will be transferred to safe places.

4. The drainage systems of cities, farmland, and fish ponds will be thoroughly inspected, and necessary drainage measures will be taken to avoid flooding.

Citizens are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions during this period of heavy rainstorms. It is important to follow the guidelines provided by the government and relevant departments to ensure personal safety and minimize any potential damage caused by the extreme weather conditions.

For more information, the original manuscript can be found at http://finance.people.com.cn/n1/2023/0718/c1004-40038153.html.

Editor in charge: Liu Yuan

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

