Are you on a diet and can’t lose weight? Here’s what to watch out for

Not being able to lose weight even when you’re on a diet it’s among the most frustrating things. Let’s say right away that generally if rely on a professional this problem is not encountered. If we prefer to go DIY with some diet requested from friends or read in a newspaper or on a website, we need to pay attention to several issues.

To each his own diet

It is also wrong to follow a diet compiled by a professional for another person. Worse if we choose to follow a right diet for a woman when we are a man and vice versa. Let’s remember that there is no magic food, nor physical exercise. The only way to lose weight is a calorie deficit. The calories we consume must be higher than the ones we ingest.

Not being able to lose weight because you eat few calories

Filling up on this macronutrient is the key to weight loss. Eat foods with proteinaccompanied by the precious fibers contained for example in vegetables, helps to feel fuller for longer and therefore to control appetite.

Beware of ready-to-eat foods

As with all foods, even in this case we need to pay attention to which foods we choose. One must of course avoid assuming ultra-processed foodsuch as ready-to-eat foods, fast foods, frankfurters and sausages. Also because in addition to containing too much salt, sugars and saturated fats, they are digested faster. So we will be hungry shortly after. The consequence is that we will want to eat snacks between meals.

Not being able to lose weight because we follow a too strict diet

Absolutely useless to follow a very strict diet. The diet must be varied and reasonable. The reasons are many. The brain will continually push us to eat and we will have little energy to dedicate ourselves to physical activity. Furthermore, if we do not take in all the macronutrients we need – carbohydrates, proteins and fats – we will lose muscle mass quickly. We know that in addition to being a health problem, having a muscular body allows you to use more calories. A recent study has shown that following diets that are too strict leads in the vast majority of cases to the dangerous yo yo effect.

Be careful what you drink

A self-respecting diet must also follow strict control of the liquids we ingest. In summer, for example, we need to take more mineral salts due to sweating. One should try to avoid so-called energy drinks or energy drinks. They contain many calories and sugars and can also trigger hunger attacks.

Of course we have to be careful with fruit juices, full of sugars and carbohydrates and alcohol.

Physical activity

Having an active life helps you feel better and also lose weight. Let us remember, however, that physical activity affects only a percentage that experts estimate at around 25 percent. And nutrition makes the difference. In this season, if we are not particularly fit, let’s avoid playing outdoor sports during the central hours of the day. The risk of getting sick from dehydration or getting heatstroke is very high. We take the opportunity to take long walks on the beach or in the mountains.

Not being able to lose weight: here are expert advice on what to eat

Eating five servings of seasonal fruit and vegetables every day is essential. These are foods rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. They provide many fibers which are essential for the intestines, but also to slow down the absorption of sugars and fats.

Eating a serving of whole grains a day is also important for eating “healthy” carbohydrates and feeling full. These foods also contain significant amounts of fiber. Experts recommend getting at least 30 grams of fiber per day each day.

Choose fish or white meat proteins, indulging in red meat a couple of times a week. Those contained in soy and its derivatives or legumes are also good. In the latter case, it is better to take them together with whole grains.

The role of good fats

Assume good fats it is essential. Without fat we are unable to assimilate important vitamins such as D, K, A and E, as well as some of group B. Even the Omega 3s which are found above all in fatty fish, such as tuna, salmon and oily fish they play a key role. Better to season raw with a good quality extra virgin olive oil. The recommended amount of fat is 30 grams per day for men and 20 for women.

Drink between six and eight glasses of water a day. A tip to follow can be to drink a glass of water every time we go to pee.

