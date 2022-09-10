In order to thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on education, explore and publicize the models of outstanding teachers at the grass-roots level, show the style of the majority of teachers in the era, and vigorously promote the good style of respecting teachers and teaching, on the occasion of the 38th Teacher’s Day, the Central Propaganda Department . The Ministry of Education publicly released the advanced deeds of “the most beautiful teachers” in 2022 to the whole society.

Xiong Youlun, Niu Xuesong, Zhou Rongfang, Li Jianguo, He Yan, Meng Fang, Chen Wei, Han Long, Zhu Xiangxiang, Guan Yanwei and other individuals and silver-aged teachers in colleges and universities to support the teacher team of the Western Program are all teachers and groups from the front line of education . Among them, there are both rural teachers and volunteer teachers who stick to remote and difficult areas, and there are also typical “double-qualified” teachers who have reached the level of national skill masters in vocational education. There are outstanding veterans who serve as rural teacher representatives in underdeveloped areas. There are also typical teachers who have silently devoted themselves to cultivating athletes who have won glory for the country in the field of physical education; there are not only representatives of ideological and political teachers who are deeply loved by college students, but also typical teachers of high-end teachers who are committed to independent innovation of core technologies… They cover higher education, Vocational education, basic education, preschool education, special education and other types of education at all levels, the performance of teachers’ morality and teaching and educating people’s outstanding performance, touching deeds, with a wide range of representation and demonstration, fully demonstrate the ideals, beliefs and moral sentiments of the teaching staff , Good spiritual outlook with solid knowledge and a benevolent heart.

The release ceremony was held at the China Central Radio and Television Station. The video clips of the advanced deeds of “the most beautiful teachers” were broadcast live, and they interviewed and described their work and life insights from different aspects. In order to publicize the importance of learning “space teaching” to the science and technology education of young people, this year’s “most beautiful teacher” also selected “the most beautiful space teacher” astronaut Wang Yaping of China Astronaut Center as a special tribute. The comrades in charge of the Central Propaganda Department and the Ministry of Education awarded them the “Most Beautiful Teacher” certificate.

The winners of the “Most Beautiful Teacher” said that they will not forget the original intention of building morality and cultivate people, keep in mind the mission of educating people for the party and the country, and consciously practice the “four have” standards of good teachers, and strive to become “classical teachers” and “human teachers” “Mr. Big” who are unified with each other, focus on cultivating newcomers of the era who are responsible for national rejuvenation. The majority of teachers and students said that these “most beautiful teachers” are rooted in the podium and silently dedicated, dedicating their enthusiasm and all their energy to the education cause, demonstrating the ideal sentiment, noble teacher morality and personality charm of the people’s teachers in the new era, and will surely inspire all teachers to learn the most beautiful teachers. , strive to be the most beautiful, better assume the responsibility of guiding and guiding the healthy growth of students, and strive to cultivate more socialist builders and successors with all-round development of morality, intelligence, physique, beauty and labor, in order to accelerate the modernization of education and build a strong country in education. , Do a good job in education that the people are satisfied with, make new and greater contributions, and take practical actions to welcome the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress.