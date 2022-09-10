Alcalás and Rudd compete for the world’s No. 1 men’s tennis “Big Four” era is fading away?Fly into the homes of ordinary people

Rudd advances to US Open final Xinhua News Agency

The World Men’s Network will usher in another world number one – a brand new name. With the Norwegian rookie Rudd defeating Khachanov 3-1, Alcaraz beat Tiafo 3-2 and entered the US Open final, the situation of the men’s singles throne battle has been simplified to Rudd and Alcalás. In Sunday’s final, whoever wins will not only win his first Grand Slam title, but will also become the new king of men’s tennis.

This year’s U.S. Open men’s singles semifinalists are the youngest since 2008. 19-year-old Alcalás, 23-year-old Rude, 24-year-old Tiafo and 26-year-old Khachanov add up to 94 years (fine algorithm, the same below). Interestingly, the stronger youth storm in 2008 came from the Big Four that have gradually faded out. 14 years ago, 21-year-old Djokovic, 21-year-old Murray, 22-year-old Nadal and 27-year-old Federer had a combined age of 91.95 years. Those were the golden years that everyone missed and became a tennis classic.

IC map of Spanish teenager Alcaraz

Sad or sentimental, but the wheel of time will not stop moving forward. Young people who were once invincible have become “old guys”. At this US Open, Djokovic and Federer disappeared, and the latter was cleared to zero on the ATP rankings because he did not play for a long time. Nadal insisted, but he was already unable to do what he wanted, and was eliminated early in the US Open. This also means that Nadal’s world number one will be handed over after the final. “I don’t care about these, whether it is records or rankings, if I can stand on the court in a healthy way and enjoy the joy brought by the game, I will be very satisfied.” The open-mindedness of the king.

The cuteness of young people is not only vigorous and youthful, but also the “reckless” that no one is afraid of. Rudd has never made it past the third round at the US Open before, but this year’s North American season seemed unstoppable. “It was like coming home. I found energy like never before. This is the second time I’ve reached a Grand Slam final.” , I believe I can do better.” Rudd lost to Nadal in this year’s French Open final.

Before Medvedev, the ATP had been dominated by Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Murray for a full 18 years, and the throne of the world‘s No. 1 had never fallen by the wayside. But the new generation finally ushered in the summit moment. No one is forever young, but someone is always young. (Xinmin Evening News reporter Hua Xinyi)