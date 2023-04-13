The revolutionary Chat GPT neural network, which recently became available in Ukraine, made a forecast for Ukraine at least until the end of 2023. And although, as it turned out, artificial intelligence does not believe in astrology, it nevertheless made a forecast based on current events and trends in the country and the world, writes the website of the New Channel.

The very first conclusion of the network is that Russia’s war against the Ukrainian people will probably continue to escalate. At the same time, Ukraine will most likely experience progress in the modernization and reform of its own economy and other institutions.

Politically, we are also in for some upheavals, given the country’s long struggle with internal corruption and political polarization. Advances will be possible due to the creation of new political parties and the emergence of new leaders, but, the neural network notes, the changes are unlikely to be critically serious.

Salvation for the economy, which is in decline after the COVID-19 pandemic, but is forced to finance a long-term military defense against a full-scale armed invasion of the Russian Federation, may be found in the agricultural sector and the IT industry, which, according to artificial intelligence, are developing rapidly and can provide some stability and opportunities for economic growth.

Thus, in 2023, Ukraine must overcome several complex political and economic problems at once on the way to stability and progress, while also acting against external pressure.

It will be recalled that Khayal Alekperov, a two-time winner of the “Battles of Psychics” project and an expert in the mystical reality “Investigation by Psychics” (STB), admitted that even before the war with Russia in 2014, he had a prophetic dream. According to him, something “good” should happen to Ukraine already this spring.

2422

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram