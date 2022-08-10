The city’s epidemic prevention and control work teleconference was held

Build a “copper wall and iron wall” for epidemic prevention and control and wind and flood prevention with a sure-fire bottom-line thinking

Chen Anming’s speech hosted by Wu Xiaohui

Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Tang Da Correspondent/Mo Xiaoqing) Yesterday (August 9) afternoon, after the video conference on the province’s epidemic prevention and control and three prevention work ended, the city immediately held the city’s epidemic prevention and control work conference and The 82nd meeting of the Municipal New Coronary Pneumonia Prevention and Control Leading Group (Headquarters), in-depth study and implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control work and flood control and disaster relief work, conscientiously implement the province’s video and telephone conference deployment requirements, Our city’s epidemic prevention and control and wind and flood prevention work will be redeployed, promoted, and implemented. Chen Anming, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Commander-in-Chief of the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Wu Xiaohui, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Mayor and Executive Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, presided over the meeting.

Chen Anming emphasized that it is necessary to resolutely implement the important instructions and requirements of General Secretary Xi Jinping that “the epidemic must be prevented, the economy must be stabilized, and development must be safe.” With the bottom-line thinking of foolproof and foolproof, build a “copper wall and iron wall” for epidemic prevention and control and wind and flood prevention. All departments at all levels should focus on key parts and key links, and do not relax and pay close attention to various prevention and control work. First, it is necessary to strengthen the investigation and control of personnel at risk of the epidemic. Strengthen the landing inspection and classified management of personnel coming (returning) to the Yangtze River from medium and high-risk areas, so as to ensure that all inspections should be carried out and no one will be missed. Second, we must build “three lines of defense” at intersections, destinations, and distribution channels. Strengthen the management of vehicles, passengers and employees in expressway service areas to prevent the service areas from becoming an “amplifier” for the epidemic. Third, we must continue to strengthen epidemic prevention and control in key places and eight types of key special institutions. All relevant departments and units quickly carried out a comprehensive inspection, alerted to the “devil in the details”, and resolutely prevented the occurrence of clustered epidemics. Fourth, we must strengthen campus epidemic prevention work. Do a solid job in the investigation and control of senior high school students, their family members, and teaching staff who have a history of living in epidemic-related areas or who have a history of contact with people at risk of the epidemic, and make preparations for students of other grades to return to school and resume classes in advance, and comprehensively build campus security. line of defense. Fifth, we must fully support Hainan, Zhanjiang, Maoming and other places in the fight against the epidemic. Supporting medical teams must strengthen organizational management, strictly implement personal protective measures, and accumulate more experience in fighting the epidemic in actual combat.

Chen Anming emphasized that it is necessary to efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development to ensure the stable and healthy development of the city’s economy and society. First, the epidemic must be prevented, and the city’s emergency command mechanism must be kept active. The city command office should strengthen daily research and judgment, overall planning and coordination, and all departments at all levels should resonate with the city headquarters at the same frequency to ensure that in the event of an outbreak, emergency response can be launched quickly, with rules and regulations, and efficient operation. The second is to maintain rapid economic development and make every effort to complete the annual economic development goals and tasks. Seize the construction peak period in the third quarter, speed up the construction progress of key projects, continue to implement the special class service working mechanism for the top 200 enterprises, better play the role of a platform for rapid response to the demands of small, medium and micro enterprises, and accelerate the organization of Shenzhen, Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, and the Yangtze River Delta. , EU, RCEP member states and other special investment promotion activities. The third is to adhere to the principle of safety in development, and earnestly do a good job in risk prevention. Do a good job in the defense of typhoon “Mulan”, adhere to the principle of people first and life first, do a good job of emergency transfer with strength and temperature, strictly implement the “six hundred percent” requirements for typhoon prevention, and ensure that projects under construction should be stopped. . The construction personnel are evacuated safely to ensure that all ships return to the port to take shelter, and all onboard personnel go ashore to take shelter. Strengthen the epidemic prevention and control and fishery safety training and education before fishing, implement the real-name system for fishermen on board and go to sea, ensure that fishery production is carried out in accordance with laws and regulations, and severely crack down on illegal and criminal acts such as smuggling and smuggling. Do a good job in production safety, keep an eye on key areas such as hazardous chemicals, road traffic, urban gas, and self-built houses, resolutely curb the occurrence of major accidents, and ensure the overall safety and stability of Jiangmen’s society.

Wu Xiaohui asked that all departments at all levels should effectively improve their political positions, clearly understand the severity and complexity of the current epidemic situation, repeatedly check and review possible problems in the prevention and control work, and scientifically and accurately do a good job in epidemic prevention and control, and fully implement them. Actively defend, make every effort to ensure early detection, make every effort to deal with it quickly, and resolutely build a solid line of defense of “external defense against input and internal defense against rebound”. It is necessary to pay close attention to the defense work of the typhoon “Mulan”, re-check and implement the wind and flood prevention work, strengthen the outdoor high-altitude facilities such as tower cranes, scaffolding, and billboards, and strengthen the defense against urban waterlogging and geological disasters. Responsibilities must be tightened, epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development should be efficiently coordinated, continuous efforts should be made to attract investment at the site and outbound investment, and make every effort to ensure project construction and service guarantees to ensure early production and effective development to promote high-quality development.

The meeting will be held in all counties (cities, districts) in the form of video and telephone conferences. City leaders Chen Zhiqing, Cai Dewei, Liu Jie, Chen Ji, Lin Guohua, Li Huiwen, Lin Jiansheng, Feng Xiaogang, Lai Yanfen, Tang Huihong, the main responsible comrades of the relevant units directly under the city, and the main responsible comrades of the party and government of the counties (cities, districts) attended the meeting.