News

Release time: 20:35, January 12, 2023Source: Hebi Daily

On January 11, the city’s social science circles held a symposium on studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

“Upholding and developing Marxism must be combined with the excellent traditional Chinese culture.” “Relying on tenacious struggle to open up a new world of Hebi career.”… At the symposium, Wang Zhiqiang, Shi Tao, Wang Yanlin, Qin Yutong, Ma Jifang, Li Siwen, etc. focused on studying and implementing the party’s second The ten spirits made exchange speeches.

The meeting emphasized that the city’s social science circles should further deepen their ideological understanding, insist on reading the original works, learning the original texts, understanding the principles, and accurately understand the core essence of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. , to form high-quality theoretical research results; to innovate in the form of propaganda, and to send the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to thousands of households in a way that the masses like to hear; to strengthen responsibility, insist on focusing on the center and serving the overall situation, Contribute social science strength to build a high-quality development demonstration city in the new era.

The meeting also commended 100 outstanding works and 10 advanced units of organizational work in the “study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China” essay solicitation activity, and awarded awards to the award-winning representatives.

