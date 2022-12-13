The communication itinerary card has been offline, and the popularity of cross-provincial travel during the 2023 Spring Festival travel has greatly increased, and the number of air ticket bookings has increased by nearly 8.5 times

Orange Persimmon Interactive reported that at 00:00 on December 12, the communication itinerary card issued an official announcement, and the “communication itinerary card” service will be officially offline the next day. This means that after the cancellation of nucleic acid certificates for taking planes and trains, another restriction on inter-city and inter-provincial travel has also been officially cancelled. As the New Year approaches, judging from the data on major travel platforms, bookings for Spring Festival travel in 2023 have already started, and the cross-provincial popularity of Spring Festival travel has greatly increased, with air ticket bookings increasing by 8.5 times compared to last week.

During the Spring Festival travel season, cross-provincial travel, transportation, vacation and other products have greatly increased the search interest

According to data from Ctrip’s FlightAI market insight platform, domestic passenger traffic recovered to about 40% of the same period in 2019 from December 7th to 11th, and the overall search popularity has recovered to 80% before the epidemic. After the notification of the cancellation of the communication itinerary card is issued, from 00:00 to 13:00 on December 12,During the Spring Festival travel season, the search interest for products such as inter-provincial travel, transportation, and vacations increased by 12 times from the same period last week, and the search volume for air tickets was basically the same as before the epidemic.

As of now, the top 10 popular departure destinations for Spring Festival travel flights are:Shanghai, Beijing, Sanya, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Haikou, Harbin, Changchun, Hangzhou.

Xie Xiaoqing, a senior researcher at Ctrip Research Institute, said that less than a month before the opening of the Spring Festival travel season this year, the attitude of passengers has changed from waiting and watching to direct action under the optimization of various restrictions. With the first release of the mobility of business travelers,New Year’s Day and the Spring Festival will usher in a significant increase in the flow of tourists visiting relatives and vacations, and consumer markets such as traditional winter ice and snow tours and warm winter tours are also expected to usher in a substantial recovery.

Under the eager travel desire of tourists, tourism bureaus in many places have also “raised big moves” and worked together with tourism platforms to promote market recovery. The Xinjiang Department of Culture and Tourism will issue coupons for ice and snow tourism from late December this year to February next year, and the Sanya Tourism Promotion Bureau will continue to carry out post-epidemic tourism market revitalization activities with the theme of “Easy to Sanya”; Guangxi’s hundreds of scenic spots are open to the whole country Tourists receive a 50% discount on the first ticket; in response to a number of favorable travel policies… On December 8, Ctrip Group also officially launched the “2023 Tourism Revitalization Plan A”, announcing that it will launch a “triple strategy” to help industries, destinations and travelers “Reunion”.

After the “New Ten Measures” were released, air ticket bookings during the Spring Festival travel season increased by nearly 8.5 times

“If you have money or not, go home for the New Year.” This is the simple belief of the Chinese people. Homesickness, which had been suppressed by the epidemic for three years, gradually broke out after the implementation of the “New Ten Rules”. According to Qunar data, since December 7,During the Spring Festival travel season (January 7-21, 2023), air ticket bookings have increased significantly, nearly 8.5 times more than a week ago. The top 10 popular destinations are Harbin, Sanya, Chengdu, Haikou, Shanghai, Changchun, Shenzhen, Shenyang, Beijing, Kunming.

In addition, the number of train ticket reservations for Spring Festival travel also increased significantly, and the civil aviation market has also entered the fast lane of rapid recovery, maintaining a daily growth rate of 5%. At present, the flight cancellation rate of Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Chongqing, Hangzhou and other important civil aviation airports has decreased, and the effective supply of flight seats has continued to increase. On December 11, the number of departing passengers reached the peak after the National Day holiday.

As bookings increase, the average price paid for an air ticket continues to rise. Before the epidemic, the price of air tickets for the Spring Festival travel season was at a high level in a year, and tickets for popular routes were often hard to find. The Qunar platform predicts that many routes will return to the pre-epidemic situation this year. The peak of booking air tickets for the Spring Festival travel season will be brought forward before the issue of train tickets. It is expected that the price will remain at a high level in a week. Qunar platform query shows,During the Spring Festival travel season, the economy class air tickets from Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou and other cities to Sanya, Kunming and other tourist cities are close to full price.

Guo Lechun, deputy director of Qunar Big Data Research Institute, analyzed: “The recent increase in bookings for Spring Festival travel tickets reflects the simple desire of everyone to go home for the New Year. There is potential demand. But the demand side also shows structural characteristics:Some people have to travel even with enhanced protection, while others are more cautious. Therefore all demands cannot be fully released.From the perspective of the supply side, at present, the number of planned flights is 90% of that before the epidemic. After the epidemic prevention and control measures are optimized, it will take some time for airlines and airports to restore capacity. It is expected that the number of air ticket bookings for the Spring Festival travel in 2023 will reach a peak in the past three years, which is close to 80% of the pre-epidemic level. “