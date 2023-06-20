The country needs strong women: the silent revolution of the peasant women

A lot of work, little free time and little recognition, that’s what happened to many women farmers in the past. But life changes. The new generation of farmers is fighting for their rights and wants to help shape a better future. an exciting video report by SRF reports on this.



Many farms in Switzerland are fighting for better milk prices, and with success. In 2019, a farmer’s campaign succeeded in raising the price of milk to 1 franc per liter.

Thanks to the modernization of the farms, the women farmers have more time and no longer have to devote themselves to the farm day and night. This is reported in the article “The silent revolution of the peasant women – of wages, pensions and land ownership” of the Swiss television station SRF Doku. In contrast to the older generation, many of them have also learned a trade in which they still work on the side.

They have more time for their children and, unlike in the past, there is no longer such a rigid role relationship between men and women. Because men are also increasingly taking care of the family in order to create freedom for women.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

