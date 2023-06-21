The country’s financial institutions start a pilot plan for facial biometric validation – news

The national registrar of Civil Status, Alexander Vega Rocha, announced the massification in Colombia of the pilot plan for identity authentication by facial biometrics with financial entities in the country, as well as the new functionalities of the digital ID as the most secure element that the sector will have financial system to validate the identity of citizens.

Facial biometrics is a technological tool that allows individualizing a person based on their characteristic biometric features that are unique. The facial features are unchangeable even if there are surgical interventions. There are 172 characteristic points that make us unique. Facial biometrics is the most secure technology in the world today.

With the implementation of this technology by banking entities, that is, with the validation of identity before the databases of the National Registry of Civil Status, the financial sector will guarantee security to citizens, since impersonation is avoided and trust is generated in the procedures carried out by each citizen.

The national registrar also announced that the entity will prepare the identification document for Colombian police officers.

In addition, it was confirmed that, in two weeks, the digital identity card is expected to be launched in all Colombian consulates in Europe and, in 20 days in Central America, with which not only Colombians residing in the national territory will benefit, but also also abroad.

Finally, the National Registrar pointed out that, to date, close to 2,700,000 Colombians have processed their digital ID and it is estimated that, by the end of the year, more than 10,000,000 citizens have migrated to the digital format.

Source: National Registry of Civil Status

