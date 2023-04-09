This Thursday in the Encuentro interview with Julio Villagrán, the lawyer Óscar López Portillo, indicated that the votes for the next elections are not enough for the political party Nuevas Ideas to win the electoral contest in 2024, which is why they are betting on the diaspora and carrying out reforms to the Electoral Code.

The lawyer affirmed that the commitment of Nuevas ideas is to ask for votes in favor of the figure of Nayib Bukele by 2024, because the accounts in the municipalities do not fit them.

“They are betting millions of people on the diaspora, right now they are conquering people, they have lost not only voters but also financiers”he assured.

For López, another sign that indicates that the votes are not enough for the cyan party, is the repeal of article 291-A that prohibited making changes to the rules that govern the electoral process one year before the elections, for the panelist, they are being made changes to the rules of the game because it does not favor them.

Regarding the presidential re-election, López indicated that the worst mistake that President Bukele can make is to be re-elected violating what the Constitutional text establishes.

“The Venezuelan advisers that the Salvadoran government has know the methods that the country must put into practice, there are violations of the law, of the Constitution, the consequences end up being paid by the people”the lawyer assured.